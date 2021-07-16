5 Essential Safety Tips for College Students

Are college campuses really safe? In 2017, more than 28,000 crimes against people and property were reported in 2017. It’s safe to assume that many crimes were not reported.

College should be a liberating time. It’s when students get their first real taste of independence. It’s also a time to learn that the world isn’t always a safe place.

How can college students stay safe on campus? Read these five safety tips for college students.

1. Have a Buddy

You can never be too cautious, especially on a college campus. It’s easy to think that you’re in a safe community and in a bubble.

People outside of the college community know this and are ready to take advantage of it. Even some people within the college community are, too.

There will be late nights in college. You’ll walk home from your car, the library, a study group, or visiting with friends. Make it a point to walk around with a buddy, especially at night.

2. Be Aware and Alert

Whether you’re walking by yourself or with a friend, always be aware of your surroundings. It’s easy to not pay attention when you’re looking down at your phone.

It’s all too easy for someone to pick your pocket at that moment. Look up and scan the area. Notice who’s around you and what they’re doing.

3. Don’t Stay Too Long at a Party

Parties are part of the college experience. You should enjoy them. Unfortunately, that’s when a lot of trouble occurs.

You want to make sure that you have fun and stay safe. Always go to parties with friends. You don’t want to drink so much that you’re out of control. That’s the point where you lose awareness of your surroundings.

You also want to make sure that you leave at the same time. You don’t want to stay at a party on your own.

4. Be Ready for Anything

You can follow all of these tips and something still might happen walking home from class or the library. You should be prepared for anything to happen.

Take a self-defense class, which prepares you to think clearly in a threatening situation. You’ll learn how to defend yourself if necessary.

You can carry pepper spray, which is usually enough to deter someone from causing harm. This pepper spray from TBOTECH fits on your keychain.

5. Protect the Dorm

One of the most common crimes across colleges is burglaries. It’s all too easy for someone to get into a dorm because someone always holds the door for them.

Keep your dorm room locked and make sure that you don’t let anyone into the building that you don’t know.

College Safety Tips for Students

College is supposed to be the time of your life. You want to make sure that you have nothing but great memories of your time in school.

These college safety tips ensure that you don’t become another statistic. Don’t put yourself in a situation that leaves you vulnerable. Make sure that you have great friends that you can trust and lean on to get around campus and go to parties with.