6 Expensive Birthday Gifts to Ask for This Year

During the holidays, the average American spends anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 on gifts.

However, all that gift money usually split up between a long list of friends and family members. By the time you wind up getting your present, you could end up with something as disappointing as toe socks.

Thankfully, birthdays are the perfect chance to make up for whatever gifts you didn’t get during the holiday season! If you’re excited about getting expensive birthday gifts from your family this year, then you’ll want to check out the rest of this article. By learning how to get specific about what you want, you can help your family members buy you the best birthday gifts around.

What type of expensive gifts should you ask for? Read on to find out!

1. Get a Tablet or Laptop

Let’s start by talking about expensive birthday gifts by exploring a couple of the different electronic devices you could ask for. For instance, you could always ask for a new tablet or laptop.

As many as 44% of American workers state that they’d rather work from home to accommodate their lifestyle. If you want to upgrade your home office, or if you’re a student who wants to succeed, having a quality laptop is crucial.

When it comes to deciding what type of laptop you want, there are a couple of things you should keep in mind. For instance, what are the main things you’ll be using your laptop for?

If your laptop is going to be for work, what type of work do you do? The more specific you can get what you’ll want your laptop to do, the easier it’ll be for your family to find a model that meets your needs. The last thing you want to do is to throw out a general request for a laptop and wind up with a piece of equipment that winds up slowing you down.

Laptops work best when you need a traditional desktop setting so you can multitask, and be extra productive. Whereas a tablet is a great device if you’re simply going to be browsing the web, consuming media, or doing artistic activities.

For instance, there’s a lot of tablets out there right now that cater to artists who enjoyed doodling on a digital art pad. After deciding whether or not you want a tablet, laptop, or both, begin exploring the different brands available to you. You’ll be happy to know that you can get the best of both worlds by choosing a device like the Lenovo Chromebook duet.

2. An Adorable Pet

Taking things in a wildly different direction, you could also ask your family members to give you the gift of a brand new pet. If you’re home a lot, having a pet to spend the day with can make life more joyous and fulfilling. Suddenly the days become filled with adorable moments and expressions of love.

However, you have to be careful about what type of pet you request from your family members. After all, you don’t want to get a cat if you’re looking for a pet that you can take to the park or on walks. To decide what pet would perfectly complement your life, spend a few minutes writing down your daily routine.

How much free time do you have in the mornings? Are you home for most of the day? if you have a lot of free time, then we suggest getting the baby version of whatever pet you want.

If you’re getting a dog, go for a puppy, and if you’re getting a cat, go for a kitten. By getting your pet at the youngest stage possible, you’ll be able to create an unbreakable bond.

If you want a dog, narrow down what dog breeds fit well with your lifestyle. If you’re not going to be home a lot, you’ll need to get a low-energy dog breed that doesn’t mind spending time alone.

Whereas, if you are going to be home a lot, and you want to go on a lot of walks, you’ll want to shy away from the lazier dog breeds. You could always compromise, by choosing a medium energy dog breed, such as an American foxhound, or Bedlington terrier.

3. Pet Accessories

Once you know exactly what type of dog, cat, fish, or bird, you like to have, make your requests known! Next, come up with the list of things you need to help your pet thrive in your home. For instance, if you’re getting a cat, having a cat climbing tower can help them transition into your household.

After creating a list of pet accessories, add them to your birthday wish list. If it all works out, you’ll wind up getting a new family member and everything you need to take care of them. If you’re feeling especially lucky, you could always ask your family members to purchase pet insurance too.

4. Brand New Bicycle

Do you live somewhere that has a lot of biking trails nearby? Instead of signing up for another gym membership this year, ask your family members to buy you a new bicycle. While a new bicycle might not sound like it should be on a list of expensive birthday gifts, you’d be surprised how pricey they can be.

Quality bikes can range anywhere from a couple of hundred dollars, all the way up to the tens of thousands of dollars! Similar to getting electronic devices, or pets, you’ll need to be specific about what type of bike you want your family members to get you.

Are you looking for a bicycle that you can leisurely ride through town? Do you need a dirty mountain bike that can handle any type of terrain? After deciding why you want your bicycle, take a moment to explore the different styles online.

You’ll notice that mountain, road, and hybrid bikes each have their own pros and cons. For instance, mountain bikes have big tires with great suspension and they can help you gracefully navigate even the muddiest of pathways.

However, a mountain bike will be awkward if you try to take it on a standard city road. Instead, you’d want to opt for a road bike that’s great at gripping the roadways, helping you zip from point a to point b.

5. Go for the Gold

Do you want a sentimental gift that you can cherish year after year? Then the jewelry is a wonderful choice! There’s a ton of men’s and women’s jewelry options, that can complement any lifestyle.

You don’t even have to be the type of person that likes luxurious-looking jewelry. Instead, you can choose a tasteful piece that means something to you personally. For instance, you could request a delicate charm necklace, that has a letter charm for each member of your family.

If you enjoy wearing watches, being gifted a quality timepiece is a wonderful experience. Suddenly, the watch has more value than it ever would if you were to buy it on your own. Finally, you could also opt for an engraved sterling silver bracelet with a special message that speaks to your heart.

6. A Mini Vacation

Last but not least, another great gift idea is to ask for a mini vacation. Mini vacations are one of the best birthday gifts because they give you a chance to reset, and refresh.

If you don’t want your family members to break the bank, you can always request for the vacation to be somewhere local. Staycations provide a great opportunity for you to explore a part of your state that you might otherwise not see.

Vacay Details

Get specific about what type of vacation you want. What type of things would you like to accomplish on your personal vacation? Do you have a novel you’ve been hoping to finish writing? Are you simply looking for a little bit of your time?

Think about the things you’d like to do on your vacation, so you can give suggestions to your friends and family members. For instance, if you want a private vacation, filled with serenity, request that they booked your staycation in a nature spot. You could wind up spending a few days resting in a wood cabin, or a discrete Airbnb location.

However, if you need this vacation to infuse your life with a new sense of energy, then request that you stay somewhere with a happening nightlife. From trying new restaurants to hearing live music, staying somewhere with an energetic nightlife can be a truly refreshing experience.

Enjoy Your Expensive Birthday Gifts

Now you know a few of the best expensive birthday gifts to ask for! Whether you’re looking for luxury birthday gifts to treat yourself or expensive gifts that help you be productive, you have to be specific about what you want.

Take a moment to write down a few details about what type of birthday gifts you want, and what features you’re looking for. The more specific you can be about what you want, the easier it’ll be for your family members to make you happy!