7 Things to Do After a Hit and Run Car Accident

Have you just experienced a hit and run? Not sure what you should do after a hit and run car accident?

If you have been involved in a hit-and-run car accident, you need to be sure that you take the right steps afterward. By taking the right approach after a hit and run, you’ll minimize the potential problems that can occur as a result of your accident.

In this article, we’ll list the 7 top things that you should do after a hit-and-run car accident.

1. Take Note of the Other Driver’s Vehicle

The first thing you should do after a hit-and-run car accident is to write down anything and everything you can remember about the car that hit you. While it can be tough to remember specific details about the car if the hit and run happened very quickly, you should do the best that you can while the accident is still fresh in your memory.

Worthwhile details to write down include the make and model of the vehicle, its color, the license plate number, and anything else that comes to mind. Writing down these details can help you quite a bit when speaking to the police or filing a claim and recounting the events that took place.

2. Get Some Pictures and Videos

After a hit-and-run car accident, you should be sure that you document the state of your vehicle.

If there is noticeable damage, you’ll definitely want to get pictures of it that show exactly what has been done to your vehicle. If there is any debris or skid marks on the road, this is worth taking a picture of as well.

In addition to this, it’s also a good idea to get video footage as well. You should take a video of yourself speaking about the accident and describing what happened. You might also want to get a video of your turn signals and brake lights to use as proof that your vehicle lights were working properly when the accident occurred.

3. Talk to Witnesses

Another great thing to do after a hit-and-run accident is to speak with any bystanders and witnesses who were around at the time. If there is anyone nearby who has seen the accident firsthand, you should talk to them and try to get their contact information.

You might also want to take a video of any of these witnesses speaking about the accident and giving their statements for you. Their testimonies can be incredibly helpful when it comes time to file your claim or speak to authorities about the accident that occurred.

4. Get In Touch With the Police

Another key step to take after a hit-and-run is calling the police and filing an official police report.

Even if the accident didn’t cause major damage, it’s important that you speak to the authorities immediately after the accident. You should tell the police officer about the accident and give them any information that you can about what happened. A police officer will write up an accident report and may be able to help you find the other car involved in your hit and run.

Additionally, the accident report can be helpful when you’re speaking with insurance companies and filing a claim.

5. Speak With Your Insurance Company

Depending on the nature of your insurance coverage, you may be able to file a claim and get compensation if you have injuries or if there has been damage to your vehicle. You’ll want to make sure that you call your insurance company after the accident to tell them about what happened and to find out if there are any options for you to get coverage for the accident.

All of the evidence that you’ve collected can help you with your claim and will make it a little more likely that you’ll get compensation and be covered for the damage and injuries.

6. Seek Medical Care

If you have a hit-and-run accident and have sustained injuries, you should also make sure to seek medical care immediately.

A car accident can lead to a variety of serious injuries and can cause major medical problems. You should be sure that you get medical care if necessary and that you get treated for your injuries.

Sometimes injuries that feel minor at first can become worse later on. They may also be worse than they seem, so you should be sure to get evaluated by a physician as soon as you can after you experience an accident.

7. Find an Attorney

If you experience a hit-and-run accident, you might also need to hire an attorney. If the culprit of the hit-and-run has been discovered, then an attorney can be a great asset and can help you to seek the compensation you deserve.

An attorney will be able to fight on your behalf to will make things much easier for you overall. They’ll help you make sure that the at-fault driver is held accountable and can help you get compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering that was a result of the accident.

You may want to visit kemprugegreen.com for more information about how an attorney can help with a personal injury case.

Using These Tips After a Hit and Run Car Accident

If you’ve experienced a hit and run car accident, you need to be sure to follow the steps listed above. By following the steps above, you’ll avoid potential headaches and will ensure that you have an easier time after the accident occurs.