Getting to the First Page on Search Engines

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the key to being featured on the first page of search results and leads to increased brand awareness.

Repeated appearances on the first page mean that customers will retain the name of your business before they even buy from you. This familiarity is linked to higher engagement and higher sales.

Here are the 6 best strategies to increase your chances of appearing in the very first search results:

Enhance Your Threshold Pages

If one or more pages of your website currently rank on page two, tweaking their content and further optimizing them could bring them up to page one.

Explore these pages, study their content, and ensure all elements – including visual content – are optimized for search engines.

A good trick to optimize your pages is to analyze the competitors occupying the top positions and figure out what it is that they are doing.

Increase Internal Links

Link building from external websites is essential but modern SEO research has revealed that internal linking can also contribute to a higher ranking. When you add a useful link to an informative page and convince the customer to redirect to another page of your website, the increased browsing time reflects positively to search engines.

Remember that the key is for your internal links to be useful for the customer.

Optimize Your Navigation

SEO and web design experts say the key to a well-built website is the user should be able to find any information they need within three clicks.

Search engines decide how important a page is by checking its distance from the homepage. The essential pages should ideally be one click away from the homepage.

Work on the Mobile-Friendly Version

Not having your website optimized for mobile phones is a big SEO mistake.

At least 50% of all searches begin on mobile phones. If a user finds your webpages in search results then clicks on them only to find that the page isn’t mobile-friendly, there is a high chance that they will leave immediately. This explains why search engines tends to rank mobile-friendly sites higher up in the search results.

Invest in Featured Results

When you make a search query, there are one or more websites that appear on top in Google’s “Featured Snippets”. If you are confident in your product and are ready to invest in attaining the first couple of ranking spots, sponsoring your pages can do wonders. The key here is to do your research and pick high-volume keywords to ensure you lead customers to the most relevant page.

While there are now several social media channels and other ad platforms available, search queries are still the most popular way customers find what they need. As long as major search engines are relevant, effective SEO will remain the best way to drive traffic to your website.