How Much Should You Expect From a Psychologist Salary?

How much does a psychologist make? If you are thinking of a career as a psychologist, this might be something you have wondered about once or twice.

Working as a psychologist can be rewarding and fulfilling. There are many benefits, such as helping others live a better life, creating your own schedule, working on your own terms, and being challenged every day.

Another important benefit is the psychologist salary you can make.

Although there are all types of therapists who make a range of salaries, as a whole, a career in psychology can be a profitable one. If you plan your career path correctly, you can one day find yourself making a 6-figure annual salary.

If you are thinking about a career in psychology and are wondering about the pay, here are the medium salaries you can expect to experience with each level of an academic degree.

Associate Degree in Psychology

When you graduate with an associate’s degree in psychology, you cannot work as a therapist, however, you can still work in the field of psychology. Typically, you can work as a mental health associate, psychology aide, assessment counselor, family advocate, and more.

When working in these positions, you can make anywhere from $30,000 to $58,000 annually. If you are wondering how to get a psychology degree, consider pursuing an online psychology degree from an accredited and qualified educational program.

Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology

The next level of psychology degree you can obtain is a bachelor’s degree. With this degree, you can work as a psychiatric technician, case manager, social service specialist, rehabilitation specialist, and more. When working in one of these positions, you can make anywhere from $40,000 to $80,000 annually.

Masters Degree in Psychology

Once you achieve your master’s degree in psychology, you can start working as an entry-level psychologist. The average salary for this position is around $85,000, however, you can make more depending on your concentration, the area you live, and more.

Doctorates Degree in Psychology

A doctorate in psychology is the degree you need to be fully capable of working as a therapist. With this degree, the starting annual salary is around $89,000. However, the salary can vary widely, depending on if you start a private practice or work in a high-paying sector, such as the industrial or engineering field. If you are wondering do psychologists get paid a lot, the answer is yes, when you have a doctorates degree.

Psychologist Salary: This Is What You Can Expect to Make

If you are wondering about the average psychologist salary, this guide is for you.

Depending on your level of education, the sector you are working in, and your years of experience, you can earn anywhere between $30,000 to $200,000 per year. Knowing the range of salaries can help you plan a career path that is rewarding and profitable.

In a nutshell, your earning potential as a psychologist is limitless.