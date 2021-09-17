This Is How to Become an Ultrasound Technician

Did you know that employment for ultrasound technicians is projected to grow 14% in the next ten years? This is much faster than most other job occupations! An ultrasound technician has a stable career, a high starting salary, and great potential for growth in the next few years.

If you’re looking to choose a new career path, you might be wondering how to become an ultrasound technician after hearing about those benefits. Luckily, becoming an ultrasound technician is simple but can be deceptively difficult if you don’t know where to start!.

To demystify the process, we put together this guide. Read on to learn how to jump-start your new career!

What Is an Ultrasound Technician?

The word ultrasound makes most people think of the procedure for checking the health of an unborn child. However, an ultrasound machine can be used on any part of the body. It can analyze breast tissue, the nervous system, and any internal organs.

As an ultrasound technician, your job would be to walk the patient through the procedure and operate the machine. The job, therefore, balances the technical know-how of using an ultrasound machine and the interpersonal skills to calm a nervous patient.

Education

It takes two years of education to learn how to use an ultrasound. After two years, you’ll earn your Associate of Applied Science degree and can look for ultrasound jobs right away. Depending on your background in the medical field, you can accelerate this path and earn your degree in just one year.

During your education, you’ll do an internship for up to six months. This is a supervised, hands-on learning experience allowing you to understand the ins and outs of the job.

Following your internship and degree, you can take a certification exam, and you’ll be fully qualified.

Online Training

In the wake of COVID, almost every industry is developing an online option. Ultrasound training is no exception. You can get all the training and education you need online without leaving your home!

This means you won’t have to travel to conferences, you won’t have to commute to your hands-on internship, and you can work on your own time.

And, all the training is conducted by world-class ultrasound experts! If this sounds like a good option for you, click for more information.

Opportunities for Advancement

Becoming an ultrasound technician is a great choice if you’re looking for a career path with room for growth. There are many specializations and further education you can take advantage of.

Specializing makes you a more valuable employee, makes your resume more complete, and can raise your salary a significant amount!

Now You Know How to Become an Ultrasound Technician

Becoming a medical technician can seem overwhelming, but in reality, it’s quite simple and straightforward. With a bit of hard work, you can start a career in the medical field with lots of opportunities for growth, financial stability, and rewarding work. How that you know how to become an ultrasound technician, consider starting the process today!