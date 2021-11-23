Small Business Website Tips: 5 Essential Ways to Boost Organic Traffic

Today, 71% of small businesses have a website. The percentage representing the number of businesses without a website is about 28%. Nevertheless, 44% of them plan to build one by the end of 2021, bringing the total number of businesses with sites 82%.

However, building a business site is one thing but making it count is different altogether. For instance, 21% of businesses face low organic traffic as the biggest website challenge. Remember, organic traffic to your business should emanate from unpaid sources, such as consumer searches.

So, how do you increase site traffic organically? How do you turn your small business website into a self-marketing tool? Check out these five essential ways to increase site visitors.

1. Update Your Site With User-Centric Content

Search engine SEO for a website is good. However, search engine bots are not your target audience. Thus, it will help if you optimize your content to provide more value to the average user.

But what makes user-friendly content? Start by understanding the needs of your target audience and create your content around these challenges.

Also, leverage long-tail keywords featuring phrases that your target audience likely uses when researching solutions on the web.

2. Intuitive User Experience Increases Organic Traffic

Do you know that Google’s mobile-first indexing uses the mobile version of your content to rank it? That means your site should be mobile-friendly if you’re going to drive organic traffic to it and stimulate sales.

On top of that, you should also consider other features that enhance user experiences on your site. For instance, voice search is gaining popularity. It will likely overtake organic search sooner or later. Optimize your content for users to find it using voice searches.

3. On-Page SEO

Another way of increasing traffic to your small business website is by leveraging on-page SEO best practices. Marketers often overlook on-page SEO for a website, but it plays a bigger role in making your content relevant to search engines.

The best on-page SEO practices translate to optimizing your ALT texts, meta descriptions, headers, HI tags, and internal links. Instead of struggling with technical optimizations, hire a reputable SaaS SEO agency to do the work for you.

4. Start Blogging

Internet users are after knowledge and tips. If you provide them with what they want to learn, they’ll camp on your site. You can achieve this by developing a blogging routine, say two blog posts per week.

You can also post blogs to other sites as a guest for a wider reach. In the long haul, other bloggers will also start linking to your content. This enhances general online visibility, especially if you optimize your blogs to rank in first-page search results.

5. Off-Page SEO

Off-page SEO mainly entails link building and intense social media marketing. In other words, on-page SEO reveals to the search engine that users and other sites value the content on your website. It’s also a great way of driving referral organic traffic to your site.

Trust Experts to Drive Organic Traffic to Your Website

All these tips will help you boost SEO and drive organic traffic to your small business website. You can create a budget and perform them in-house. Alternatively, look for an experienced agency if you want long-term results.