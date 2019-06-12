4 Seriously Strange Examples of Carcinogens That You Thought Were Safe

A carcinogen is any substance that has the ability to cause carcinogenesis which is the formation of cancer. This could be as a result of the overall disruption of cellular metabolic process in your system. A carcinogen could be a compound in any of your drinks, food, air or the products that you use.

Note that contacting with a carcinogen doesn’t necessarily imply that you’ve acquired cancer but the level of exposure to this substance could determine your chances of getting cancer. Some individuals could only be carcinogenic but to others, it could lead to cancer due to their genetic makeup. Here are 4 examples of carcinogens that you thought were safe.

1. Tobacco

The most consumption form of this stimulant is prepared from the leaves of the tobacco plant and then smoked from cigarettes and hookah pipes. This is one of the common examples of carcinogens that most people tend to ignore.

Did you know that the life expectancy of tobacco smokers is ten years less than nonsmokers? Quit smoking before the age of forty to avoid dying early from cancer. Smoking is associated with quite a number of health issues hence quitting at an early age will save you from most smoking-related diseases.

2. Booze

Colorectal, breast, esophageal, mouth, pharynx, larynx, and liver cancers are all conditions associated with alcohol consumption. Whenever you take alcohol it metabolizes and produces a by-product called acetaldehyde which metabolizes more to form acetate.

Alcohol consumption can facilitate the accumulation of fats in your body and cause obesity which can lead to cancer. Alcohol has its benefits in the body too, like a glass of wine in a day can be good for the care of your heart. Take caution and be careful not to be an addict.

3. Radon

There are numerous ways you can be exposed to carcinogenic substances without your knowledge for instance through Random exposure. Radon is an odorless and colorless gas found in the soil, air, and water. It’s considered as a carcinogen when utilized in concentrated amounts. When used in farms it can come in contact with most plants including weeds.

Other techniques used to kill weed like the roundup weed killer can also expose you to carcinogens that may cause cancer. Some common things can expose you to this carcinogens like, for instance, construction materials can expose you Rodon.

4. Processed Meat

Bacon, lunch meat and sausages are some of the processed foodstuffs that contain carcinogens. This is because of the nitrates or nitrites, which are compounds that contain these carcinogens. Heating these substances can lead to colorectal and other kinds of cancer because they produce nitrosamines which are carcinogenic.

Ensure you look for foodstuffs that are free of nitrites or nitrates. Note that even digestive acids can trigger nitrosamine formation in your system.

Why You Need to Know Some of the Examples of Carcinogens You Previously Thought Were Safe

One of the reasons why you need examples of carcinogens in your life is for you to be informed of most probable cancer causes. It’s always better to be safe than sorry. Therefore make an effort to learn these carcinogens and take sufficient precautionary measures.