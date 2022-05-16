Do you enjoy doing puzzles? If so, you’re in good company! Puzzles have been enjoyed by people of all ages for centuries. But where did they come from? And how have they evolved over time? In this blog post, we will explore the fascinating history of puzzles and see how they have changed over the years.

Puzzles have been around for a long time – even longer than you might think! The first known puzzle was found in an ancient Egyptian tomb and is thought to date back to 1500 BC. This puzzle, called the Senet Game, was a board game that was played by two people. The aim of the game was to get all of your pieces off the board before your opponent did.

Puzzles didn’t become really popular, however, until the 18th century. It was during this time that a new type of puzzle called the jigsaw puzzle was invented. Jigsaw puzzles were very different to anything that had come before them and they quickly became a craze all over Europe. People were fascinated by these new puzzles and spent hours trying to complete them.

Jigsaw puzzles are still popular today, but there are now many different types of puzzles to choose from.

Puzzles are a great way to pass the time and they can also be very challenging. If you’re looking for a new puzzle to try, why not check out some of the different types that are available? You might be surprised at how much you enjoy it!

You can even try free online jigsaw puzzles.