Tips for Choosing the Best Streaming Microphone

Though it used to seem like playing video games for a living was a dream, it has become a legitimate career for many people all over the world. The rise of esports and streaming platforms like Twitch has given passionate gamers the ability to make money by entertaining others with their skills. Having the right equipment is essential if you want to amass an audience large enough to make streaming your job, though it can be difficult for newer streamers to know which brands are best for picking up gaming accessories. If you need some help, read on for some tips for choosing the best microphone for streaming.

How can you find the best streaming microphone?

Audio quality and the ability to communicate clearly with your audience should be a priority for every streamer since it will play a major role in your overall success. However, with so many choices on the market, it can be hard to know which microphone will suit your needs. Anyone serious about finding the best streaming microphone will want to do some research before making a purchase. Though some streamers use their built-in webcam and microphone, you should really consider upgrading if you want to stream professionally.

There are several features you should look for in a streaming mic. You should choose a model that allows you to switch between response patterns, and the wider the frequency range, the better. The microphone’s ability to filter out background noise will also be key, particularly if you live in a noisy area or with other people. Since everyone’s voice is unique, you may find that some brands pick up the nuances in your voice better than others.

If you need some product recommendations, look no further. The Blue Yeti X is one of the most widely used mics out there. The Blue Yeti is a condenser mic with an impressive array of audio patterns and is also available at a reasonable price. The Shure MV7 is also a great option, which offers a USB/XLR connection and a cardioid audio pattern, though it is slightly more expensive than the Blue Yeti. Razer’s Seiren Elite is another mic worthy of consideration since Razer’s products have long been favorites in the community.

What other accessories do streamers need?

One accessory every streamer needs is a gaming chair. The reality is that in order to become a popular streamer, you’ll need to put in a lot of hours. Sitting for long play sessions in a low-quality chair can cause discomfort and even damage your back, neck, and spine. It’s worth investing in a gaming chair that offers ergonomic features to help provide support when you’re playing all day or night long. There are a lot of options on the market at various price points, so you can find one that fits into your budget.

You should also look into purchasing a quality headset. Online multiplayer games are some of the most popular titles for streamers, and they make collaborating with other players simple. Working with streamers who have a larger audience than you can be a great way to increase your viewership and gain fans from a different demographic. Developing relationships with other professional gamers and members of the industry can help your career in the future, too, since you may be considered for opportunities that you may not have otherwise been aware of.

Making money as a streamer isn’t easy, especially with so much competition in the industry. Fortunately, there are a lot of things you can do to improve your odds of succeeding, including buying accessories that will help you create a high-quality stream for your viewers. Playing the right games and working with other better-known players are also useful ways to expand your reach. There are a lot of factors that go into building a successful streaming career, but the quality of the equipment you use is definitely a significant one.