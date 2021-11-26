After weeks ‘distraction’ and defeat amid Dykes rumors, players hope team meeting will hit reset on a program in free fall

UNIVERSITY PARK — Minutes after the postgame speech in Cincinnati, Shaine Hailey walked out of SMU’s locker room and sat in the north end zone of Nippert Stadium.

The fifth-year senior did not say anything. He didn’t look at anything in particular. He just sat, dressed in full pads, letting SMU’s 48-14 loss to Cincinnati wash over him.

Scenes like this have become increasingly commonplace for SMU over the last month. As the weight of coaching rumors have gripped down, and ensuing losses have piled up, the images of players seemingly trying to make sense of the rapid demise of SMU’s 2021 campaign have defined postgame situations.

In truth, it is a bit hard to fathom how quickly SMU has hit rock bottom. A month ago, SMU was 7-0 and ranked No. 19 in the country.

But since then, Sonny Dykes has seemingly been on his way out. SMU’s best recruiting class since The Death Penalty has jumped ship because of it. SMU has lost three of four games and the program is in free fall.

Unranked, unsure of its head coach, and unaware of what a once-promising future holds.

“People were starting to get distracted,” Senior Alan Ali said of the coaching rumors. “It is really going off on Twitter right now and the talk in the locker room.”

So, SMU’s team meeting last Sunday attempted to hit the reset button. Dykes addressed the team about the reports that have said he will leave for TCU after SMU’s final game of the regular season.

He did not commit to staying beyond Saturday’s game, but reiterated his wish to coach the game against Tulsa.

“I think it was just reassurance,” Senior Delano Robinson said. “It was like, ‘I’m still here for you. Don’t check out. Have faith and continue to work hard so we can win on Saturday.’”

And with that message, SMU will head into its final regular season game trying to stop the bleeding.

The outcome will not stop Dykes from marching to Fort Worth, or immediately shore up the future. But at least, SMU hopes, it will be enough to resettle to win one game and be on pace to win 10 games this season or the second time since The Death Penalty.

“There was enough noise where it became necessary [to talk],” Dykes said. “So I talked to them. That’s what we have to do, you know, as coaches. The good thing is we’re always truthful with each other.”

Throughout the week, players gave insight on what it has been like from their perspective in the last month as SMU has dropped to 8-3 and out of the American Athletic Conference championship contention.

Fifth-year senior Hayden Howerton said he was forced to get off Twitter as the coaching rumors swirled. Others talked about how necessary it was for Dykes to address it, as in weeks past Dykes has repeatedly said he didn’t think he needed to address it even as SMU looked lost on the field.

“I think he needed to,” Ali said.

“I respect him speaking to us and giving us the rundown of his situation,” Robinson added. “If there was an opportunity he was going to take, not just taking it and just leaving.”

For many of the fifth years on the roster, this is a reminder of when former SMU head coach Chad Morris left for Arkansas in 2017.

SMU lost three of its last four games that year, ending at 7-6. In 2021, it has been a steeper decline since the program started 7-0 and had aspirations of a conference title.

But some of the lessons stand tall.

“We have been through it as freshmen,” Robinson said. “What you have to understand is it’s just a business. Coaches don’t mean harm. They love the players. Sometimes when a bigger opportunity hits you, you got to do what’s best for you and your family. I understand where [Dykes] is coming from.”

Dykes, on Tuesday morning, liked a Twitter post that discussed addressing the “elephant in the room.” Most of the time, Twitter is anacolous. But here, it was telling. For the first time this season, that elephant has been addressed.

Will that be enough for SMU to beat Tulsa? Will it be enough to avoid another game where players are left sitting outside on the locker room wondering where the Top 25 team went?

“I thought he addressed it the best way possible,” Ali said. “Everyone is kind of like, ‘Alright, let’s refocus, take it one week at a time.’ At the end of the day you are playing college football. You should love what you do, play hard all the time. There should be no excuse.”