Ashton Woods qualifies to the 400m Hurdle Finals

Senior Ashton Woods finished running a quarter of a mile in under one minute on Thursday night. This performance came only a week after her record-breaking run at the TCU Invite, where she ran a 59.17, best for the fastest time ever by a SMU athlete at the NCAA Outdoor Regionals in her event. At Texas Relays, she finished with a time of 59.04, placing her second in her heat and seventh overall for the 400m hurdle.

Woods’ peers, however, failed to qualify for the final round of their respective meets.

Annette Bolomboy and Whitney Williams placed 29th and 37th, respectively, in their 400m race, with times of 56.78 and 57.86 seconds.

Jordanae Scott placed 30th in the Women’s 200m dash, with a time of 24.38.

In her finals race this Saturday, Woods looks to place–finish between one and three– and will face off against a dominant LSU squad with four athletes that finished in the top nine.