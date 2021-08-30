DeChambeau places second at BMW Championships, gets in verbal altercation with fan

SMU alumni Bryson DeChambeau finished in second place at the BMW Championships this weekend behind Patrick Cantlay in a dramatic final round.

After leading through the majority of the tournament, DeChambeau ended up tied for first with Cantlay going into the final five holes. As DeChambeau approached the 14th hole, however, his mood took a turn. Moments before attempting his second shot of the 14th hole, he abruptly told Cantlay to “stop walking.”

Following this statement, DeChambeau’s play fell. Ultimately, he lost in a playoff after missing a routine putt.

In the 18th hole, DeChambeau also had a heated exchange with a spectator. A man yelled, “Great job Brooksie,” making fun of his rivalry with golfer Brooks Koepka. This angered DeChambeau, who went on to insult and walk toward the spectator before motioning the police to take over the situation.