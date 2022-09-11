Familiar faces lead SMU to second season win: Mordecai, McDaniel and Rice combine for 418 yards and 7 touchdowns as SMU defeats Lamar 45-16.

Tanner Mordecai, T.J McDaniel and Rashee Rice combined for 418 yards of offence and 7 touchdowns, leading SMU to a 42-21 victory over Lamar at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

This Lashlee-coached SMU offence expressed much intent early in the first quarter, scoring two touchdowns in less than a minute through two Tanner Mordecai throws to Rashee Rice and Ben Redding respectively, and giving SMU a 14-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

The second half was more of a battle, as both teams had success moving the ball, and scored 10 each, but SMU went into the break with a 24-10 lead.

Lamar’s offence struggled to get going in the second half and was outscored 21-6 at the end of the half, including another Mordecai throw for a Rice touchdown, the second of two T.J. McDaniel scoring plays, and a late Preston Stone touchdown.

McDaniel finished the game with 96 rush yards and two touchdowns for SMU, the first of which was a 56-yard run, his first touchdown since his recovery from an ankle injury in 2020.

“I really cherish that 57-yard touchdown, really because it was my first touchdown in 2 years,” McDaniel said. “As I’m running into the endzone, it was pretty overwhelming, when its happening in real-time.”

Mordecai was 18-31 passing for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns, and continued the impressive partnership he showed to have developed with Rice, who was the recipient of two of those touchdowns. Rice completed 9 nine catches and ran for 132 yards himself.

Velton Gardner had 100 yards rushing on 11 carries for SMU.

SMU’s first home win takes them to a 2-0 record, as they look set to face Maryland away on September 17.