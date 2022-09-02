Much to expect from Lashlee in new season?

It was only five days after Sonny Dykes’ departure from SMU that his replacement was announced. Farewells were bid and emotions were expressed, but one thing SMU made clear was that life moved on, and that the only way was forward for the team.

Rhett Lashlee’s election as head coach was no surprise from SMU. Lashlee had previously served as offensive coordinator for the Mustangs in 2019 when they had their impressive record-setting season, finishing with a 10-3 record in the American Athletic Conference, and remaining unbeaten at home throughout the year.

But for this second stint at SMU, Lashlee’s role was always going to be one of even more importance. “I’m not the head coach and the coordinator. I’m the head coach and the play caller, and I think there is a difference there,” Lashlee explained to Texas football after his appointment. “My main job is to help us win, and if that is calling the plays, that is exactly what I’m going to do. How that looks long term I don’t know, but that is how it’ll start.”

And while the speed of his appointment was most sudden, the timing couldn’t have been any worse for Lashlee. The transfer portal was boiling, and Laslee needed to make moves – both in retention and in recruiting.

“Yeah, I need to go recruit. I need to hire coaches. I need to go talk to our supporters. There is a long list of things I need to be doing, but the most important thing is them,” Lashlee said about the players currently on the SMU roster. “It is their team because they are here. That must be my priority.”

And it was. The Mustangs have welcomed 10 new assistant coaches for the new season, naming Casey Woods and Scott Symons as the new offensive and defensive coordinators respectively. SMU has also strengthened its team squad and added depth; The 247Sports transfer portal reported SMU adding 16 transfers for the 2022 season, including 12 transfers from Power 5 schools.

A plus for Lashlee in anticipation for the new season is SMU’s penchant for early success. SMU have begun the last three seasons with very strong starts, making the top 20 of the AP Poll in each of those years, and landing as high as No. 15 in 2019, No. 16 in 2020, and No. 19 last fall. If any of the previous seasons could pose as indicators for what is to come for SMU this season, then we could expect a lot from this team. Lashlee’s job now is to ensure those strong starts translate into continued wins for the entirety of the season, to ensure the AAC success that has eluded the Mustangs over the last few years.

Lashlee has had the entire offseason to prepare his players an staff for the new season. Now three days before the team’s first game against North Texas, all eyes are on SMU, as the Lashlee era is officially about to begin.