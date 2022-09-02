Much to expect from Lashlee in new season?

Only five days after Sonny Dykes’ departure, SMU announced their new head coach. Farewells were bid and emotions were expressed, but one thing SMU made clear was that life moved on, and that the only way was forward for the team.

Rhett Lashlee’s election as head coach was no surprise. Lashlee had previously served as offensive coordinator for the Mustangs in 2019 when they had their impressive record-setting season, finishing with a 10-3 record in the American Athletic Conference, and remaining unbeaten at home throughout the year.

But for this second stint at SMU, Lashlee’s role was always going to be one of even more importance.

“I’m not the head coach and the coordinator. I’m the head coach and the play caller,” Lashlee explained. “My main job is to help us win, and if that is calling the plays, that is exactly what I’m going to do.”

And while the speed of his appointment was sudden, the transfer portal was boiling. Lashlee needed to make moves – both in retention and in recruiting.

“There is a long list of things I need to be doing, but the most important thing is them,” Lashlee said about the players currently on the SMU roster. “It is their team because they are here. That must be my priority.”

The Mustangs have welcomed 10 new assistant coaches for the new season, naming Casey Woods and Scott Symons as the new offensive and defensive coordinators. SMU has also strengthened its team squad and added depth. Additionally, The 247Sports transfer portal reported SMU adding 16 transfers for the 2022 season, including 12 transfers from Power 5 schools. This shows the strength that SMU has in its team squad and depth.

A plus for Lashlee in anticipation for the new season is SMU’s penchant for early success. SMU have begun the last three seasons making the top 20 of the AP Poll and landing at No. 15 in 2019, No. 16 in 2020, and No. 19 last fall. If any of the previous seasons could pose as indicators for what is to come, then we could expect a lot from this team. Now, Lashlee is tasked with the job to ensure that these strong starts translate into wins for the entirety of the season.

Lashlee has had the entire offseason to prepare his players and staff for the new season. Now a day before the team’s first game against North Texas, all eyes are on SMU, as the Lashlee era officially begun.