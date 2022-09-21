PREVIEW: Men’s Soccer Opens Home Conference Play On Family Weekend

DALLAS, TEXAS – The SMU Men’s Soccer team will host Florida International University on Friday for its first American Athletic Conference home matchup of the season.

In light of Family Weekend and Saturday’s “Iron Skillet” football game against TCU, the game will precede the “Fry the Frogs” pep rally at 6 p.m. at Doak Walker Plaza. Attendees of the pep rally will receive free admission to the soccer game, kicking off at 7 p.m. from Washburne Stadium and broadcasting on ESPN+.

The Mustangs opened conference play last Saturday on the road against Memphis. SMU failed to find the back of the net for the second straight game, despite outshooting their opponents 37-17. A second-half goal by Memphis was the only goal of the game.

FIU, new to the AAC this season, will bring a tough matchup after opening their conference play with a commanding 3-0 victory over Tulsa University last Friday, the reigning conference champs. The win brought FIU’s season record to 4-2.

Despite SMU’s recent shortcomings, SMU has had a strong season so far, compiling a 4-2-1 record including an unbeaten 3-0-1 record at home. And they have a total of 13 goals in those four matches.

Players to watch on Friday include midfielder and captain Knut Ahlander – who leads the team with six goals – as well as winger Alexander Petraeus and goalkeeper Cole Johnson. All three players have recently received AAC weekly honors.

This is also SMU’s first matchup against FIU since 2012 SMU will be looking to build on its 7-2 historical record against the opponents from the Sunshine State. Adding a win to the column on Friday will be vital for the Mustangs as they pass the mid-season mark, hoping to finish at the top of the AAC. Last year, SMU finished fourth in their conference (8-4-3, 5-4-1 AAC), reaching the semifinals of the AAC tournament.