SMU Announces Construction of Weber End Zone Project with $50 Million Donation

The Garry Weber Foundation announced its $50 million donation towards the construction of the Weber End Zone Project in Ford Stadium Friday, Jan. 21. The donation is the largest gift in the history of SMU Athletics.

The donation is part of a $100 million effort to transition Ford Stadium into a more premium three-story, 192,500-square-foot sports complex. Besides a new end zone, the donation will go towards constructing new training, coaching and meeting facilities.

“I’m so pleased I can do this,” Garry Weber ’58 said of his foundation’s donation. “We are invested in our football team…[This project] gives us a chance to show the city of Dallas and beyond that we are serious about making a difference in our community.”

The effort to renew Ford Stadium two decades after its construction comes after a season that has seen SMU football left out of conference realignment, and the fraught departure of former head coach Sonny Dykes for TCU.

It also includes multiple new pieces that will “give us the ability to rally the Mustang nation,” SMU’s chief development officer Brad Cheves said.