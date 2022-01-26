SMU Facing Off against USF for Student and Faculty Night

Student and Faculty Night for the SMU Women’s Basketball team will take place this Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. in Moody Coliseum.

This will be SMU women’s basketball first game since January 15, after the previous two were postponed due to COVID-related protocols.

The Mustangs will face off against the University of South Florida Bulls, making this the first time SMU has hosted the team since January 2019.

USF won the last game against SMU 85-62 on February 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

SMU’s record against USF is 1-13, with a 1-4 record in Moody Coliseum. Despite a less than favorable record against USF, SMU’s prospects look good as the basketball team has been flourishing under new head coach Toyelle Wilson.

Wilson joined the Women’s Basketball team for the 2021-2022 season replacing Travis Mays, the previous coach.

In her first few months as head coach, Wilson has already eclipsed Mays in the number of wins for the 2020-2021 season. In the previous season, the Mustangs endured only losses until the season was canceled due to COVID concerns.

For the current 2021-2022 season, SMU’s record is at 9-6, with zero losses since the start of 2022.