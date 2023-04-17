SMU Football’s Annual Spring Game was Friday: Who Stood Out?

The sun was shining and the fans were loud for SMU’s spring game on Friday at Highland Park High School. The scrimmage served as a nice way to end spring practices, and it showed us what to look forward to for the 2023 SMU Football season.

After a slow start, the offense began to perform at a high level, especially projected starting quarterback Preston Stone.

“(Stone) looked really comfortable out there commanding the offense. It seems like his connection with wide receivers just seems to get better and better. He had a couple deep balls that resulted in some big gains and everyone seems to really respect him.” sophomore equipment manager Antonio Marquez said.

Stone looked great throwing the football. However, the starting job is not his just yet. According to SMU freshman Eddie Kayizzi, backup QB Kevin Jennings is on the rise.

“It was actually really cool seeing Kevin Jennings, he did really good, I mean he had great passes, great IQ and ball vision,” Kayizzi said.

Jennings provides something Stone is not known for: a strong running presence Head Coach Rhett Lashlee must love. But Stone has some serious confidence and a chip on his shoulder, which could be what gets him to the starting job.

However, not every offensive position was at its best, including SMU’s running back group.

“The running game seemed to not really get going,” said Marquez. “The defensive line really controlled the line of scrimmage and put pressure on the QB’s, (and) they were forced to get the ball out fast.”

Speaking of defense, SMU’s D turned some heads at the game. The historically underperforming group forced plenty of punts and interceptions against a talented SMU offense.

Thankfully for SMU fans, this performance does not seem like a coincidence. The SMU team has added plenty of defensive talent in the transfer portal, including defensive linemen Jordan Miller and Elijah Roberts. The defense is a unit to watch for in the fall, and an X factor for a team eyeing a spot in a talented PAC-12 Conference.

But will the SMU team make it to another bowl game next season, or will they flop? Only time will tell for this SMU squad. Their first game of the season will be on September 2nd at home against Louisiana Tech.