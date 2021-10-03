SMU jumps into AP Top 25 for first time this season

For the third-consecutive season, SMU has made it inside the AP Top 25 poll.

After beating South Florida 41-17 on Saturday, voters moved SMU up to No. 24 in the nation. Previously SMU had been receiving votes, but remained on the outside looking in through the first month of the season.

SMU is only the second team in the American Athletic Conference to get the nod to national recognition. Cincinnati, after beating Notre Dame on the road, checked in a No. 5 in the country. It moved up from No. 7, but still is outside the elusive top four spots. No team from a Group of Five conference has ever made it to the College Football Playoff.

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes said unlike years past, where SMU may have been surprised to be ranked, this was less of a shock. SMU is 5-0 for the third-straight year. It will not play a ranked opponent until the aforementioned Cincinnati on Nov. 20.

“I think we probably expected to be here a little bit more than we did two years ago,” Dykes said. “I think two years ago, we would win and go into the locker room and say, ‘Holy cow don’t tell anybody we just won.’ It was a little bit of that. We hadn’t been very good. But I think this group expects it.”

SMU also punched its ticket to the USA Today Coaches Poll — coming in at No. 24 — for the first time this season.