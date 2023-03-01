SMU Men’s Swimming and Diving team win AAC title, Women’s team finish third in AAC Championships

SMU Men’s Swimming and Diving grabbed its third American Athletic Conference (AAC) title in three years in a 1267-1134 win on Saturday after defeating Cincinnati at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium.

This win capped off a very impressive season for the Mustangs under Head Coach Greg Rhodenbaugh, an All-American who returned to the Hilltop in 2019 to lead the men’s swimming program. Rhodenburgh took home the AAC’s Coach of The Year award for his third AAC title in his four years at the Hilltop.

The Mustangs also took home many individual awards: Colin Feehery was named the Co-Most Outstanding Swimmer in the conference, while Sage Sungail was crowned the AAC’s Most Outstanding Freshman.

Feehery also won the 200 breaststroke, with a NCAA B Standard time of 1:54.26. Angus Corbeau earned a NCAA B Mark with a 1:56.87 to finish second. Joe Rusnock checked in third after touching the wall at a career mark of 1:58.02, moving to 10th on SMU’s all-time fastest-performer list in the event.

In the 100 freestyle, Lance Butler was crowned the AAC’s best with a career mark of 43.07 while Cotton Fields repeated as the conference champion in the 200 butterfly – posting a time of 1:44.27 (NCAA B Standard).

Butler, Bruns, Kaye and Feehery represented the Mustangs in the relays and completed their relay sweep after setting a new school and pool record time of 2:51.96.

Mustang divers will compete at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships March 7th-9th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Swimmers will compete at an NCAA Last Chance Meet March 3rd-5th and await NCAA Championships selections.

SMU’s Men’s Swimming and Diving team has won 19 titles since 1997.

The Women’s Swimming and Diving team had a great showing at the AAC championships as well. Freshman Lucrezia Napoletano was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer of the American Athletic Conference Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships to lead the Mustangs to a third-placed finish on Saturday.

Napoletano is the third Mustang to win AAC Most Outstanding Swimmer honors, joining Erin Trahan (2019) and Matea Samardzic (2018, 2017). She is also the first Mustang to sweep individual events since Trahan in 2019 (50 free, 100 fly, 200 fly). Overall, Napoletano scored a maximum of 96 points in the event.

Napoletano also became the fifth fastest performer all-time at SMU in the 100-yard freestyle at 48.61. The time is also her first NCAA B cut in the event. The sprint freestyle 1-2 punch continued for the Mustangs as Johanna Gudmundsdottir secured a B standard of her own with a career-best 49.30. The event championship was the second straight for SMU, with Gudmundsdottir winning in 2022.

The Women’s Championships concluded with a silver-medal performance from SMU’s 400-yard freestyle relay. Napoletano, Vandenbussche, Alonso and Gudmundsdottir finished in a season-best 3:18.41.

Jimena Leguizamon Leal placed sixth in the 200-yard backstroke A Final with a time of 1:59.27, while Kate Janzen took the top spot in the C Final to finish 17th at 2:00.70, over three seconds better than her prelim time.

Five Mustangs scored in the 200-yard breaststroke on the final day with Jenna Watson leading the way with a career-best 2:15.03 for 11th overall. Ashley Lugbill (2:15.81, CB) also scored out of Consols at a tie for 12th. Julia Yakushi (2:17.60) finished 18th, Hannah Lockyer (2:18.25, CB) 19th and Maddy Lewis (2:19.18) 21st.