SMU moves up to No. 21 in AP Top 25 after bye week

SMU moved up to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday following its bye week.

The ranking pushes SMU up two spots after six ranked teams in front of it lost on Saturday.

Notably, fellow American Athletic Conference member Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 in the country after defeating UCF 56-21. SMU will play Cincinnati on the road Nov. 20 in what will likely be the Bearcats’ last chance to play a ranked opponent.

SMU is 6-0 for the second time in the last three years. In 2019, SMU climbed to No. 15 in the AP poll. That year, SMU was 8-0 before losing to Memphis on the road.

The USA Today coaches poll moved SMU up to No. 19 on Sunday as well. Previously, SMU was ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll and jumped four spots.

SMU is one of four teams in Texas to be ranked in the AP Top 25. Texas A&M, after another win this weekend, came in at No. 17. Baylor, at No. 20, and the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA), at No. 24, also made the Top 25 after wins this weekend.

See the full AP Top 25 poll below:

1. Georgia (7-0)

2. Cincinnati (6-0)

3. Oklahoma (7-0)

4. Alabama (6-1)

5. Ohio State (5-1)

6. Michigan (6-0)

7. Penn State (5-1)

8. Oklahoma State (6-0)

9. Michigan State (7-0)

10. Oregon (5-1)

11Iowa (6-1)

12.Ole Miss (5-1)

13. Notre Dame (5-1)

14.Coastal Carolina (6-0)

15. Kentucky (6-1)

16. Wake Forest (6-0)

17. Texas A&M (5-2)

18. North Carolina State (5-1)

19. Auburn (5-2)

20. Baylor (6-1)

21. SMU (6-0)

22. San Diego State (6-0)

23. Pittsburgh (5-1)

24. UTSA (7-0)

25. Purdue (4-2)