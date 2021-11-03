SMU remains in AP Top 25 despite loss, falls to No. 23

BY: Cortney Steinhoff

SMU dropped to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday following its loss 44-37 loss to Houston.

SMU fell four spots after suffering its first loss of the season. It will now need help in the form of other American Athletic Conference teams losing to get to the conference championship game.

SMU is still one of four teams in Texas to be ranked in the AP Top 25. Texas A&M, moved up a spot, to No.13, after a bye week. Baylor, at No.14, and Houston, at No. 20, found their way into the poll.

See the full AP Top 25 poll below:

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Cincinnati (8-0)

3. Alabama (7-1)

4. Oklahoma (9-0)

5. Michigan State (8-0)

6. Ohio State (7-1)

7. Oregon (7-1)

8. Notre Dame (7-1)

9. Michigan (7-1)

10. Wake Forest (8-0)

11. Oklahoma State (7-1)

12. Auburn (6-2)

13. Texas A&M (6-2)

14. Baylor (7-1)

15. Ole Miss (6-2)

16. UTSA (8-0)

17. Brigham Young (7-2)

18. Kentucky (6-2)

19. Iowa (6-2)

20. Houston (7-1)

21. Coastal Carolina (7-1)

22. Penn State (5-3)

23. SMU (7-1)

24. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)

25. Fresno State (7-2)