SMU see out USF 82-80 in thrilling encounter

SMU’s impressive 45-point first-half performance at Moody Coliseum took them past visiting USF in their American Athletic Conference game and clinched a third regular-season victory for the Mustangs.

In a close encounter between two well-matched sides, SMU started out more intently and went on a 9-0 run to go up 20-11 early in the first half.

Another 9-0 run at 4:47 of the first half ensured that the Mustangs went into the break with a comfortable 33-45 lead. However, in the second half, SMU was outscored 37-47, leading to a nervy ending.

“Tonight was a game like several other games where there have been many teachable moments in the latter stages of the game,” said SMU Head Coach Rob Lanier. “The difference today was that the lessons were in the win.”

Although SMU played with the same starting lineup for the fifth straight game, the bench played a key role in the game’s development. Five players ended up on double-figures for the Mustangs, including Keon Ambrose-Hylton (11), Efe Odigie (14), Zhuric Phelps (17), Stefan Todorovic (11), and Samuell Williamson (13), two of whom came off the bench.

In a game where SMU passed and shot the ball very efficiently, the Mustangs accumulated 24 assists and shot 50.9% from the field. Samuell Williamson was the standout performer for the Mustangs, finishing the game with a double-double (13 points and 11 rebounds), four assists, and two steals.

It is a good feeling to be on the winning side of a close game, said SMU forward Samuell Williamson.

“It is very important to be able to close out games and we have to learn from our past experiences,” he said. “This is a great group to be around.”

SMU came out the better in a close game for the first time since their win at Tulsa, and the team is hopeful to begin a run and turn the season around. Closing out games has been very difficult for this team, said SMU forward Efe Odigie.

“It is something we talked about and we’re improving on it,” he said.

SMU is now 8-14 this season, and 3-6 in the AAC. The Mustangs go to New Orleans to face Tulane University on Wednesday.