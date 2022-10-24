SMU vs Cincinnati Photos: Mustangs score late touchdown and more.

Flash News
Thrilling end to tight game as SMU fall 29-27 to Cincinnati.
SMU comfortably brushes past Navy 34-40 Friday to end three-game losing streak.
Two arrests this week involving separate offenses on female SMU students
Abbott, O’Rourke, face off in 2022 Texas Governor’s Debate
SMU plans to prepare students for the polls
Familiar faces lead SMU to second season win: Mordecai, McDaniel and Rice combine for 418 yards and 7 touchdowns as SMU defeats Lamar 45-16.
Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96
SMU Students Host First Large-Scale Pride Event at SMU
Holocaust survivor and SMU honorary doctorate Max Glauben dies at 94
SMU Student Journalists Win 17 State and Regional Awards
