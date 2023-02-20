SMU Women’s Basketball falls at Tulane

The conference road woes continued for the Mustangs as they fell 52-50 to Tulane on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The loss drops the Mustangs to fifth in the American Athletic Conference.

In a defensive battle, the Mustangs were held scoreless in the final 2:52 of the game. The Mustangs had a strong defensive effort forcing 18 Tulane turnovers, including nine steals, but could not convert them into points.

“We have to execute a better late game,” head coach Toyelle Wilson said. “We looked a little bit discombobulated late. We looked like we didn’t know what we wanted to run.”

Despite Savannah Wilkinson having one of her best outings of the season with 23 points and seven rebounds, SMU had a rough shooting night as they did not make a three-pointer shooting 0-for-13 from deep. Jasmine Smith and Reagan Bradley combined to miss 10 of them.

“We couldn’t score on the perimeter today,” Wilson said. “We have to start looking to the post and getting them touches especially when we can’t score.”

For Tulane, Dynah Jones scored 19 points and shot 9-for-11 from the foul line. The Green Wave also struggled from deep shooting just 2-for-18 on three-pointers but outlasted the Mustangs in the end.

This continues the drastic home and away splits in conference play for SMU this season. At Moody Coliseum, the Mustangs have only lost once. Away from home, they have only won once.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Mustangs, as the opponent in their only home loss is up next. The team travels to Tampa to take on AAC-leading South Florida on Saturday.

“They’re going to be really good,” Wilson said. “We’re going to have to go back to the drawing board, have short-term memory and be ready to go.”