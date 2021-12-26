SMU’s bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 issues with Virginia

New year, same result.

SMU, for the second-straight season, will have its bowl game canceled due to the coronavirus. This time, COVID-19 issues within Virginia’s program caused the cancellation.

The Fenway Bowl made the news official on Sunday morning. The game was previously scheduled for Wednesday.

“The University of Virginia is no longer able to participate in Wednesday’s Wasabi Fenway Bowl game due to the number of COVID cases impacting its roster, preventing safe participation,” the bowl said in a prepared statement. “As a result of this withdrawal, the game and associated activities will no longer take place.”

Issues around the bowl began last week. Virginia, when it returned to campus following a brief break, had an outbreak of cases on Friday night, per a Brett McMurphy report. It caused UVa to delay its departure to Boston, originally scheduled for Saturday.

After COVID-19 protocols went into place, Virginia delayed its flight to Boston once more on Sunday. Hours later, the game was canceled.

SMU was originally scheduled to leave for Boston on Sunday. The team never left.

The news comes as a growing number of bowl games across the country have been canceled due to the COVID-19 issues. As the Omicron variant has spiked, three bowl games have been called off in the last 72 hours. All three have involved American Athletic Conference teams.

SMU had its bowl game canceled last year in the Frisco Bowl. That year, SMU was responsible for the outbreak and did not play the last month of the year due to coronavirus issues.

This year’s cancellation, like in 2020, will also likely mean the end of SMU’s season. This means SMU will finish 8-4, losing four of its last five games.

SMU reached inside the top 20 in the AP Poll in October before the slide began. The four losses coincided with the eventual departure of former SMU head coach Sonny Dykes. Dykes’s last game, a 34-31 loss to Tulsa, will also be SMU’s final game in 2021.

SMU has not won a bowl game since 2012. The wait to end the drought, for at least another year, will continue.