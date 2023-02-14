The Dallas Open concludes after intense week

The Dallas Open concluded Sunday night with celebrations for Wu Yibing, who became the first Chinese man to win an American Tennis Professionals Tour title.

Some big names participated in the tournament including Yibing, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz, and it showcased over 50 singles and doubles players throughout the week.

Hosted at the SMU Tennis Complex at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Highway 75, the Dallas Open is the only indoor championship tournament on the ATP’s tour.

The Open hosted College Night last Tuesday, where SMU tennis player Liam Karl lost a close match to Radu Albot. SMU students could purchase tickets to the tournaments for only $70, compared to public tickets that ranged from $50 to over $200, depending on the match.

This was only the second year that the ATP held the Dallas Open at the SMU Tennis Complex. Before 2022, the last Dallas Open was hosted in 1983.

For more details about the Dallas Open Tournament, visit the Dallas Open website.