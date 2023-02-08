The Liam Krall Fan Club at The Dallas Open

SMU men’s tennis player, Liam Krall, headlined college night where he took on Radu Albot in the first round of the single main draw.

Megumi Hauler and her friends proudly raised three white sheets of paper that read “GO LIAM” in black pen. Hauler’s son plays tennis at Williams College and says he looks up to Liam as a role model. Liam and her son used to have the same coach and played together.

“He’s an excellent player and he’s genuinely sweet and pure,” Hauler said.

Liam use to love what she’s cooks, especially the rice bowls Hauler added.

The Dallas Open celebrated the connection between collegiate sports and the professional industry. Past and present collegiate athletes were in attendance and colleges from around the country were recognized. The USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, and even some of our very own SMU Mustangs were represented.

Krall’s second time competing at the ATP level was off to a great start. Last time he earned a qualifying wildcard singles spot at last year’s Dallas Open where he fell to Jurji Rodionov.

You could clearly hear the uproar of the whole crowd after Krall won a point. Krall would proudly raise his fist and look into the audience and hear his fellow teammates chant, “Liiiiaaaaaauuuuuuum.”

Liam successfully took the first set 6-2 however fell short in the last two sets and ultimately lost to Albot.

Although Krall wasn’t able to come up with the win, he had an immense amount of support during the match.