Women’s Basketball: Mustangs best Tulsa in sixth conference victory

The Mustangs bested Tulsa with a series of game-winning assists, rebounds, and three-pointers in Moody Coliseum on Tuesday night. Sophomore forward Chantae Embry, sophomore center Jessica Peterson and senior guard Reagan Bradley were crucial in the Mustangs’ 81-58 sweep against the Golden Hurricane.

In this particular home game, the court in Moody Coliseum lacked the typical display of Mustang red, white, and blue. The women’s basketball team and coaching staff all wore pink in support of breast cancer awareness and research.

SMU led Tulsa from virtually the first quarter to the final buzzer, with the Golden Hurricane being unable to score for nearly half of the first quarter. Bradley started off the second quarter with a three-pointer, and eventually tied her career-high of 18 points by the end of the game.

“They definitely played well,” spectator Kaamil Jiwani said. “I noticed that Tulsa had a better record, so they definitely had to earn it.”

SMU led Tulsa 33-18 at the half and continued to dominate the Golden Hurricane with their offense by shooting 91.7% in the third quarter alone. Embry earned her fifth double-double of the season and thoroughly entertained Mustangs fans throughout the third and fourth quarters scoring basket after basket.

“It’s clear number 33 [Embry] and [guard Jasmine] Smith had a great game,” spectator Nancy Pigeon said.

Peterson was an essential asset in this game, with first and third-quarter assists that kept Tulsa’s defense at bay. The sophomore center finished the game with a total of six points and ten rebounds against the Golden Hurricane.

“Number thirteen [Bradley], number zero [junior guard Tamia Jones] and number two [freshman guard TK Pitts] all had a good game,” spectator Jeanne Slay said. “I was genuinely impressed by their plays tonight.”

Embry, Bradley, and senior forward Savannah Wilkinson all scored in the double digits in Tuesday’s match up against the Golden Hurricane, proving the Mustangs’ impressive shooting skills. SMU shot 58.2% for field goals, besting Tulsa’s 36%, and out-rebounded the Golden Hurricane 42-20.

“It was a deserved win. They’re [ranked] number five, and we want them to be number one, so we need to win the next game and the next,” Slay said.

The Mustangs’ victory over Tulsa marks their fifteenth season win and sixth conference win. Some fans attribute the team’s continued success to coach Toyelle Wilson, as this game marked the most points the team has scored in a conference game under Wilson’s leadership.

“It seems like a very cohesive team,” Pigeon said. “She’s got the girls working together well.”

SMU Women’s basketball is back in action against Tulane in New Orleans on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.