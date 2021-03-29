Woods places in Austin, while Ackemann finishes top three at Bobcat Invitational

University of Texas–Austin. Ashton Woods of SMU put her team on the map during the Texas Relays. She took the field at around 3:35 pm on Saturday afternoon after finishing near the top of her heat on Thursday. She took the second lane position, and as the gunshot went off, Woods took off. Running against some of the best athletes in the country, including some elite LSU juniors and seniors, Woods finished in the top nine with a time of 58.31, almost a second better than her sub-minute time on Thursday. It was a historic performance, as she broke the program record for the third time in an eight-day span.

Madison Savoy, SMU sophomore, ran the 800m final on Saturday as well. She finished with a strong time of 2:15.64, best for 27th out of almost 40 contestants.

San Marcos, TX–The Bobcat Invitational Finals also took place on Saturday at Texas State University. Here, Cassie Ackemann jumped 1.65 meters high in the Women’s Long Jump event, finishing third place in the event. Her teammate Olivia Dobson put up an impressive performance in the event as well. She leaped 1.60 meters, best for fifth at the finals meet.

There were some other strong performances for SMU athletes in the Bobcat Invitational. Jordanae Scott ran a 200m dash in 24.35 seconds, positioning her for third overall in the finals. Her teammates Annette Bolomboy and Chelsea Francis ran the race at almost identical times, only milliseconds under 25 seconds, and finished tenth and eleventh overall. Atipa Mabonga participated in the triple jump and registered a 12.24-meter leap, securing her spot as third place overall.

Another highlight at Bobcat was Jerneya Sharp, who won first place in the 100-meter hurdles event with a time of 13.79, more than a quarter of a second faster than anyone else. She blew past her competition to win it all.

This was SMU’s second event at Austin this season, and the first at San Marcos (where the Bobcat Invitational took place). The team will be back in Austin on May 1st to compete on the track.

The Mustangs’ next event will be on April 10th at UNT for the North Texas Classic.