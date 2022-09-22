Contact Our Editors
Contact Us
We love to hear from our readers and potential writers! If you have feedback, a story tip, an article idea or advertising inquiries, you can find the right contact here.
If you have a story idea specific to a certain section (arts, news, sports), contact the relevant editor from the list below.
For opinion pitches, anonymous tips or inquiries, email smudailycampus@gmail.com.
For advertising opportunities or pricing questions, email our marketing team or visit our SMU Journalism online store.
Editors for the 2022 – 2023 School Year
Email smudailycampus@gmail.com for info and inquiries
Co-Editor-In-Chief:
Soksan Teng | soksant@smu.edu
Giovanna Scroggins | gsolorzano@smu.edu
Managing Editor:
Catie George | catie@smu.edu
Engagement Editor:
Jordyn Harrell | jmharrell@smu.edu
Arts & Culture Editor:
Brey Sands | bsands@smu.edu
News Editor:
Emma McRae | emcrae@smu.edu
Sports Editor:
Kirk Ogunrinde | kogunrinde@smu.edu
Digital Media Editor:
Simone Melvin | smelvin@smu.edu
Social Media Editor:
Brooke Betik | babetik@smu.edu