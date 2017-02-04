Top Stories
SMU students and faculty react to travel ban
SMU students and faculty were present at the protests that erupted at DFW airport Jan. 28 following President Trump’s new executive order.
SMU celebrates the life of Vice President for Student Affairs, Pamela D. Anthony
Dr. Pamela D. Anthony leaves a lasting impression on the Hilltop.
SMU’s 2017 signing class: quick facts, signee facts, Chad Morris’ take on each member
SMU football signed its third recruiting class under Chad Morris. The 2017 signing class broken down into quick facts, signee info & Morris’ take on each.
AAC basketball power rankings: Week 5
Cincinnati and SMU rise as the rest of the conference beats up on each other.
News
Upstander Speaker Series features George Takei at SMU
George Takei speaks at SMU as part of Upstander speaker Series hosted by Dallas...
SMU Student Senate discusses charter freezes, dining concerns and more at first meeting
The 103rd Student Senate convened for their weekly meeting Jan. 31.Dr. Peter Moore,...
SMU-in-Taos ends with record number of applications
Another successful term at SMU-in-Taos has come to an end. More than 140 students...
Sports
Brown’s career-high lifts Mustangs over Tulsa, 76-53
When SMU guard Sterling Brown was a freshman, he averaged 19 minutes per game and...
Milton, Ojeleye lead the way as Mustangs plunder East Carolina, 86-46
Down 7-5 with 14:19 remaining in the first half, SMU forward Semi Ojeleye found a...
Bolton leads women’s basketball to eighth Moody win
Under new leadership of Travis Mays, SMU women's basketball beat Memphis. After...
Arts & Life
McConaughey’s ‘Gold’ falls flat
Stephen Gaghan’s “Gold” is a fun film. It’s a movie that...
Blues duo “Muddy Magnolias” talks writing, touring, recording
Fresh off their debut album, “Muddy Magnolias” is restarting its tour with a...
Red Hot Chili Peppers leave Dallas crowd rocking
The Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked the American Airlines Center on Jan. 8 in downtown...
Opinion
Trump’s strategy: Overwhelm with policy
Embed from Getty Images It has been a busy first week for Donald Trump’s...
Trump bans travelers with order
If you are paying attention to the news, you have likely heard that President Trump...
This week’s cartoon: Destined to be late
Always late? Check out this week’s cartoon. Photo credit: L.A. Bonte ...
SMU-TV
WATCH: The Daily Update, Monday, December 5, 2016
On the last edition of The Daily Update of the semester, SMU-TV’s Maria Santiago...
WATCH The Pony UPdate: Finals Food Events on Campus
Today on the Pony UPdate, On-campus food and snack options are being expanded for...
WATCH: The Daily Update, Friday, December 2, 2016
On today’s edition of The Daily Update, SMU-TV’s Milly Ogden talks budgets...
Fashion
Trends that reigned supreme on SAG Awards red carpet
Award season can be predictable. At this point it’s clear that “La La Land”...
Update your finals wardrobe with these study clothes
By Morgan SmithSince finals week has arrived, it’s important for students to...
4 Ways the fashion set celebrates Thanksgiving
The fashion world loves a good holiday, and turkey day is no exception. Who can forget...