Top Stories
AAC basketball power rankings: Week 5
Cincinnati and SMU rise as the rest of the conference beats up on each other.
Parents of SMU student among dozens detained at DFW airport before expected release on Sunday
Following an executive order signed on Friday evening, dozens of immigrants were detained throughout Saturday in airports across the country, including SMU parents traveling to visit their son.
Blues duo “Muddy Magnolias” talks writing, touring, recording
Blues duo makes its way to Dallas on Jan. 27.
Red Hot Chili Peppers leave Dallas crowd rocking
The Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked the American Airlines Center on Jan. 8 in downtown Dallas while on their latest tour. Almost 20,000 fans gathered and enjoyed a mind-blowing concert by the fabled rock n’ roll quartet.
News
Dedman Center installs new ID card scanners
Students will no longer have to struggle with getting through that tiny turnstile...
Tower Center lecture focuses on immigration and politics
Immigration is in the news and SMU’s Tower Center will be hosting a lecture on...
Students honor Dr. King’s legacy, volunteer throughout DFW
Embed from Getty Images Campus began to stir earlier than usual Saturday...
Sports
Bolton leads women’s basketball to eighth Moody win
Under new leadership of Travis Mays, SMU women's basketball beat Memphis. After...
Former South Florida shooting guard Jahmal McMurray commits to SMU
SMU basketball continues to hit the transfer jackpot with another high-profile addition....
Just fine without Foster: SMU outduels UCF on the road, wins fourth straight
Photo Credit: SMU Athletics. Opponents have been lucky to get out of CFE Arena...
Arts & Life
Vegan diet becomes more popular on SMU campus
By Meredith McBeeSMU student Caroline Corley never anticipated she would give up...
People come together at Spinster Records
By Jackquelyn BrownWhen David Grover opened vinyl-exclusive record store Spinster...
Nick Valensi talks new band, future
Guitarist for “The Strokes” Nick Valensi is fronting his own group called...
Opinion
This week’s cartoon: Why the economy will improve
Check out this week’s cartoon on everyone’s post-holiday thoughts. ...
Donald Trump set up for failure
Embed from Getty Images Despite the consistent media outcry and challenges...
The grades of 2016
2016 ended up being quite the year, filled with both surprises and letdowns for many....
SMU-TV
WATCH: The Daily Update, Monday, December 5, 2016
On the last edition of The Daily Update of the semester, SMU-TV’s Maria Santiago...
WATCH The Pony UPdate: Finals Food Events on Campus
Today on the Pony UPdate, On-campus food and snack options are being expanded for...
WATCH: The Daily Update, Friday, December 2, 2016
On today’s edition of The Daily Update, SMU-TV’s Milly Ogden talks budgets...
Fashion
Update your finals wardrobe with these study clothes
By Morgan SmithSince finals week has arrived, it’s important for students to...
4 Ways the fashion set celebrates Thanksgiving
The fashion world loves a good holiday, and turkey day is no exception. Who can forget...
Transition your summer wardrobe to fall with these 3 tips
It is finally fall, but Dallas weather is still stuck in summer, with temperatures...