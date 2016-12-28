Top Stories
Editor-in-chief sings her swan song
The fall 2016 editor-in-chief gives her goodbye to SMU and student media.
Students weigh pros and cons of Dallas neighborhoods
Students value different parts of off-campus housing.
Property of SMU Athletics: how athletes’ lives change at the collegiate level
The transition to college presents adjustments for all students, especially student-athletes.
SMU fall semester told through photos
The 2016 fall semester at SMU as told by The Daily Campus Photo Editor.
News
Lyle School of Engineering hosts ‘Open Make,’ celebrates holiday season
By: Eileen Barrett The Deason Innovation Gym was filled with holiday cheer: lights,...
SMU students react to Donald Trump win in presidential election
By Morgan SmithAfter the shocking results from last month’s election, there’s...
SMU Professor turning new leaf in study of concussions
“On a scale of 1 to 10, how bad is your headache? Are you suffering from blurred...
Sports
Mustangs outlast Memphis on road, earn first AAC win, 58-54
With 11:40 to go in the second half, Memphis guard Markel Crawford hit a three to...
Ranking every American Athletic Conference team entering conference play
SMU Basketball opens American Athletic Conference play at Memphis on Tuesday, Dec....
Per report, Australian guard Tom Wilson to transfer from SMU
Another SMU basketball player has decided to transfer away from the program midseason.Per...
Arts & Life
Nick Valensi talks new band, future
Guitarist for “The Strokes” Nick Valensi is fronting his own group called...
Day one of your new internship as told by the Office
By Courtney KilbornAs spring semester draws near, many SMU students are aimed at...
Holiday events near the hilltop
The holiday season is fast approaching even if the winter weather isn’t yet.Dallas...
Opinion
The grades of 2016
2016 ended up being quite the year, filled with both surprises and letdowns for many....
Extremism over moderation in politics
By Mathieu DebicThis article is a response to “How do we go forward from this...
This week’s cartoon: keeping up appearances
Week 14 Cartoon Photo credit: FilbertCartoons.com ...
SMU-TV
WATCH: The Daily Update, Monday, December 5, 2016
On the last edition of The Daily Update of the semester, SMU-TV’s Maria Santiago...
WATCH The Pony UPdate: Finals Food Events on Campus
Today on the Pony UPdate, On-campus food and snack options are being expanded for...
WATCH: The Daily Update, Friday, December 2, 2016
On today’s edition of The Daily Update, SMU-TV’s Milly Ogden talks budgets...
SMU Look & Fashion
Update your finals wardrobe with these study clothes
By Morgan SmithSince finals week has arrived, it’s important for students to...
4 Ways the fashion set celebrates Thanksgiving
The fashion world loves a good holiday, and turkey day is no exception. Who can forget...
Transition your summer wardrobe to fall with these 3 tips
It is finally fall, but Dallas weather is still stuck in summer, with temperatures...