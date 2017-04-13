Dallas does Easter brunch best

Everyone knows that brunch serves as Dallas’ most important weekend affair. The perfect spot for the popular hybrid meal combines a fun, upbeat atmosphere with delightful drinks and a variety of food to satisfy every palette. The upcoming Easter holiday adds more celebration to an already exciting event, so the pressure is on to find the perfect place for food and drink, alike. The Daily Campus has complied a list of our five favorite fooderies where students can sit down and celebrate the long holiday weekend.

Cedar Grove

Located in Oak Lawn, Cedar Grove, a favorite eatery frequented by SMU students, will serve up Easter brunch all day Sunday from their regular brunch menu. Highlights include their Chicken & Waffle Sliders slopped with bourbon syrup and their Brunch Burger finished with a fried egg. While they wouldn’t give extra details, Cedar Grove assured the DC that they had special features for the day, including drinks such as their Bloody Marys and Mimosas.

True Food Kitchen

The Preston Center restaurant remains a popular place for students, especially those that have dietary restrictions or wish to be health conscious. For Easter, True Food will feature a prix fixe menu for $35 a person, which will include a beverage, starter, main and dessert. Differently flavored mimosas decorate the menu along with their healthy twists on dishes such as Huevos Rancheros and Quinoa Johnny Cakes.

Bolsa

Over in the Bishop Arts District, Bolsa boasts a fun and modernly rustic atmosphere complete with a covered patio and full bar. For Easter festivities, Bolsa will offer guests their regular brunch menu complete with fan favorite items such as their French Toast “Cakes and Teresa’s Chilaquiles. Finish off the meal with one of their D*mn Good Brownies or tall glass of Bolsa Sangria, the perfect way to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The Mansion Restaurant on Turtle Creek

Looking to splurge for this Sunday’s celebrations? Look no further than the Mansion Restaurant on Turtle Creek. A great place to take parents or other family members, the price for a prix fixe menu at the Mansion sits steep at $125 a person, but it’s sure to not disappoint. The three course meal features items such as Wild Mushroom Risotto to start, followed by Diver Scallops or Short Ribs. To top it all off, the Mansion is setting up a dessert display complete with mint marshmallow lollipops, peanut chocolate bonbons and many more options.

DISH Preston Hollow

Decorated with dark hardwood flooring and minimalist lighting, DISH in Preston Hollow is sure to cure all your cravings this Easter Sunday. With a three course prix fixe menu for $44 a person, DISH delivers on both drinks and dining. They even offer a Kid’s Brunch Menu for anyone under the age of 12, making it a family favorite. Be sure to stop by from 10:00-3:00 for their infamous Brioche French Toast and Avocado Toast.

There you have it. The five best places to hit for Easter Sunday brunch. Be sure to make reservations now, since the above restaurants fill up quickly.