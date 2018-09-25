Must watch fall TV shows

Fall is here which means football, pumpkin spice lattes and the return of your favorite television shows on a variety of channels. Iconic cast members like Meredith Grey as well as Jack and Rebecca Pearson are returning to the screens with their fall debuts.

Medical dramas seem to be a fan favorite with talented actors and never ending romance. These hit TV shows might take away from time spent in Fondren library, but at least everyone will know how to perform a ‘trichotomy’ in case of emergency. “Grey’s Anatomy” is in its 15th season, whereas “Good Doctor” staring Freddie Highmore is in its second.

“I really like ‘Good Doctor,’ it is kind of like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ but different. I think it’s less stereotypical,” sophomore Kayla Keck said.

If medical dramas make you feel nauseous, there are more action-packed dramas like “Chicago Fire,”” Chicago P.D.” and “How To Get Away With Murder” that might seem more exciting.

Singing competition, “The Voice” will debut the next big artists with celebrity mentors Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. This might be the perfect show to watch when you need something uplifting after fan favorite “American Horror Story” on FX.

Netflix will continue to release new movies and television series as the fall continues for those who are loyal to the original films. Some hope Noah Centineo will make more tv/movie appearance.

New to the screen this season are shows like “A Million Little Things” on ABC exploring themes of life and friendship. The episodes may influence you to change your major, meet new friends or make you never leave your college bubble as the real world might not be as great as it seems.

For students that don’t have cable in their dorms or apartments, these shows are all available on HULU, available at a discounted price for students.

Here is the run-down of where and when to catch a few of your favorite television shows on FOX, ABC, NBC, and CBS:

