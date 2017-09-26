My afternoon with a Victoria’s Secret trainer

by Melissa Mitrovich-Wong

Who do the stars call when they need to get in shape? Simone De La Rue. This tiny Australian gets to call Chrissy Teigan, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and a few Victoria’s Secret models her clients. This past Sunday, a group of Dallasites got to experience a taste of one of her grueling workouts at the Westin Galleria Dallas’ Sweat Showcase.

Throughout the summer, the Westin Galleria Dallas hosted their 3rd annual Summer Sweat Series, which included complimentary fitness events. After popular demand for something more, the Westin decided to host a Sweat Showcase to fuel Dallas fitness fanatics.

The showcase started off the morning with a yoga class put on by CorePower, an SMU student favorite. The class was followed by a superfood lunch, with unique dishes such as compressed watermelon and pineapple with mint vinaigrette, and garlic scented poached haricot verts.

As attendees indulged in lunch they also got to hear from a speaker panel. The speakers included Mike Paul from One Peleton, Simone De La Rue of Body by Simone, Natalie Wolfe of StudioHop, Honesty Davies from Lush, Megan Lyons from Lyons Share Wellness and Ashleigh Hults from Bandier. All the speakers shared their favorite health tips and insight. A highlight from the panel? De La Rue’s shared her urge to eat “real food” like boiled eggs over protein bars.

After the lunch, there was a shopping expo and fashion show. Attendees had the opportunity to shop for clothes from brands such as Outdoor Voices and Bandier. Some other vendors were Grit by Brit, Bai, Sephora and Sweat Cosmetics. Attendees even had the chance to experience an oxygen bar put on by O 2 Fancy Air, with flavors such as coconut mint and lavender lemongrass.

During the expo, local influencers and lifestyle bloggers modeled several looks from Bandier and SIX:02. Attendees stayed enthusiastic throughout the entire day with the fifty raffles going on, with prizes such as Lush gift sets and Sephora gift cards.

The shopping expo was followed by the highlight of the showcase, De La Rue’s signature dance cardio class. This is what most of the attendees were waiting all day for, and she even took the time to personally introduce herself to everyone before she started the class. De La Rue moved into the fitness industry after finishing a longtime career in dance, and she incorporates dance moves into her workouts. Her class consisted of her teaching three separate short dances, and combining them all together in the end. The dances were challenging and fast, yet she created a fun and supportive environment.

The class was finished by a much-deserved cocktail hour with small bites and goody bags.