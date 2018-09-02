National Academy of Sciences President Dr. Marcia McNutt, KERA’s Krys Boyd to speak at SMU Oct. 1

The President of the National Academy of Sciences Dr. Marcia McNutt and KERA’s Krys Boyd will come to SMU Monday Oct. 1 as SMU Reads’ speakers.

SMU Reads’ Common Reading this year was “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. Jahren cancelled her SMU visit on Thursday. Dr. Peter Moore, associate provost for curricular innovation and policy, and Dr. Stephanie Amsel, committee chair of SMU Reads, announced SMU Reads’ new event today.

Dr. McNutt is the first woman president of the National Academy of Sciences. She has served as editor-In-chief of the Science journals, director of the U.S. Geological Survey, president and CEO of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute and geophysics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Boyd is the host and managing editor of KERA’s show “Think.” “Think” is a popular show that receives 250,000 downloads a month. “Think: The Refugee Question” was named one of the best local talk shows in the Texas Associated Press 2016 Broadcasters contest. Boyd joined KERA in 2001. “Think” started in 2006 and frequently covers environmental, health and global issues.

Dr. Bonnie Jacobs, Dr. David Meltzer and SMU Friends of the Library Director Amy Carver helped organize this event. See Dr. McNutt and Krys Boyd on Oct. 1, 2018 at 7 p.m. in McFarlin auditorium. This event is open to the public.