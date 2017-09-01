Spice up your fall with these Dallas concerts

By Rachel Kennedy

Break out your planners and sharpen your social skills. A new semester is starting; between Boulevards, birthdays and brunches, your calendar is filling up fast. In all the excitement it’s easy to forget about D-town’s many music venues and the artists who play there. To help you catch your favorite artists, here’s a list of some big names coming to Dallas this semester.

Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 – One Republic with Fitz & the Tantrums and James Arthur at Starplex Pavilion

One Republic is no stranger to the Top 100 charts. The band’s success has made it a household name in multiple countries. Its sound has developed over the years but has always stayed true to the band’s pop-rock core. One of the band’s openers is James Arthur, whose famous song features falling in love while holding a puking person’s hair. (Seriously, listen to the lyrics of “Say You Won’t Let Go.”)

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 – Hanson at House of Blues

It’s hard to believe the pop-rock band is on its 25th Anniversary Tour. The boy band made a splash in the late 90’s and has been bringing Pop2K-type music ever since.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 – Janet Jackson at American Airlines Center

Janet Jackson will be performing at the American Airlines Center. She is famous for many things and infamous for a certain controversy at a Superbowl performance.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 – Modest Mouse at South Side Ballroom at Gilley’s

Think Cold War Kids, Vampire Weekend and Death Cab for Cutie. If that doesn’t intrigue you, I don’t know what will.

Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 – Zac Brown Band at Starplex Pavilion

This is arguably the country concert of the semester. Not to be missed for any reason.

Tuesday, Sept.19, 2017 – Jon Bellion at South Side Ballroom at Gilley’s

Singer of the song “All Time Low” will come to South Side Ballroom to prove he’s not just a one-hit wonder.

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 – Bleachers at House of Blues

Bleacher’s Jack Antonoff has worked on some successful tracks like “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” by T.Swift and Zayn and “Green Light” by Lorde. He’s also a great performer. Check him and his new album “Gone Now” out later in September.

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 – Krewella at The Bomb Factory

This dance-pop/electronic sister duo brought you the song “Alive” in 2012. After listening to a song or two, it’s no surprise that they’ll be playing at the Bomb Factory—Dallas’ go-to venue for this genre.

Friday , Sept. 22, 2017 – Banks at South Side Music Hall at Gilley’s

This singer/songwriter is known for her moody melodies and alternative-pop sound. Hear her unique transcendent tracks at the South Side Music Hall.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 – Luke Bryan, Brett Eldrege and Granger Smith at Starplex Pavilion

Another country concert for the books.

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 – Misterwives at House of Blues

The Misterwives are known for their exciting performances. Expect lights, dancing and more energy than a toddler on a sugar high.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 – Boyce Avenue at House of Blues

The band of brothers rose to fame via their YouTube cover songs. With over 10 million YouTube subscribers and their own record label, these brothers will convince listeners that their covers are better than the originals.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at American Airlines Center

What a duo. What a time to be alive.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 – The Beach Boys at Majestic Theatre

This 50 Anniversary Reunion Tour will have you “Surfin’ USA” all the way to the box office.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 – Harry Styles at The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

Catch this One Direction alumnus on his first solo tour. That’s right: the accent, the voice and the hair are coming soon to a stage near you. Harry’s new softrock/Britpop sound will have you seeing him in a whole new light.

Friday, October 13, 2017 – Chase Rice at House of Blues

The country artist is set to play his top hits like “Ready Set Roll,” “Gonna Wanna Tonight” and the oh-so-nuanced “Ride.” Say no more, say no more.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 – Kid Cudi at The Bomb Factory

Oh, you didn’t know he dropped a new album in 2016? His sixth studio album “Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’” stays true to his unique style. Pharrell Williams produced this album, so one can expect upbeat tracks with catchy hooks that they won’t be able to shake for weeks.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2016 – Post Malone at The Bomb Factory

His debut album is certified platinum. His tracks feature artists like Justin Bieber, Quavo and 2Chainz. If you don’t know him, study up because this artist has become a relevant addition to the Hip-hop/R&B world.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 – Halsey with PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX at American Airlines Center

Halsey is sure to unleash her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour on a packed stadium in Dallas. The artist transcends genres and, with openers like PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX, is bound to please concertgoers across the nation.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 – The Molly Ringwalds at Dallas Arboretum

In case you missed out on the first performance, the Molly Ringwalds return to Dallas for an encore of 80s favorites.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 – JohnnySwim at Majestic Theatre

The folk duo starts their tour off with performances in overseas hubs like Berlin, Amsterdam, Stockholm and London. They’ll make their way across the pond for a nationwide tour that’s bound to rack up their Spotify downloads.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 – Echosmith at Granada Theater

Calling all “Cool Kids!” Don’t miss your chance to see this band who’s been on the Billboard Hot 100.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 – Zedd at The Bomb Factory

This Grammy-winning DJ has collaborated with some of the biggest artists and has more Top 100 hits than you have dates.

Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 – Bruno Mars at American Airlines Center

Five-time Grammy winner, performer extraordinaire, dance lord, vocal maestro, radio regular…oh, should I stop now?

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 – Jay-Z at American Airlines Center

The one and the only: Shawn Carter. In his newest album “4:44,” Jay-Z reveals more personal information than ever before and you’ll want to hear it all live.

Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 – Imagine Dragons with Grouplove and K. Flay at American Airlines Center

Do more than imagine yourself at their concert—get a ticket, get an Uber and get there. You’ll have something to look forward to while you’re fighting to stay awake in your Monday class.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 – alt-J at The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

I’m not completely sure how to describe alt-J’s music, but Wikipedia says their genre is “indie pop, art rock, and/or folktronica” so let’s go with that. Whatever their genre, the band’s performances usually include incredible light sequences.

Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 – Niall Horan at South Side Ballroom at Gilley’s

Another One Direction alumnus will visit Dallas, but the two solo acts are expected to have completely different tunes. Although Niall hasn’t released his solo album yet, it’s okay to assume that “This Town” and “Slow Hands” will be on the artist’s setlist come November.

Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 – Timeflies at Gas Monkey Live

With 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, it’s hard to ignore this pop pair. The enthusiastic duo is expected to have equally enthusiastic showmanship on their upcoming tour.

Saturday, November 25, 2017 – Galantis at The Bomb Factory

Another reason to love Sweden. The DJ duo creates tracks with pop-house vibes and are mostly known for their songs “Runaway (U+I)”, “No Money” and “Peanut Butter Jelly.”

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 – Lady Gaga at American Airlines Center

Gaga promotes her sixth album “Joanne” on her newest tour. Gaga has always been a performer. There’s no shortage of Gaga-lovers so although this concert is further in the future, make sure to buy tickets ASAP. After all, you really should give yourself a break from finals…you deserve it.