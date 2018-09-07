Three Easy Ways to Give Back this Week in Honor of National Book Day

In case you haven’t heard – or read – it’s National Read a Book Day! So, what could be better than curling up on the couch with your favorite novel? Well, there are a few things. The benefits of reading are undeniable, but not everyone has the luxury to do so. The Dallas population in particular has had a struggle with illiteracy, and, according to Lift Texas, an expected ⅓ of Dallas residents will be illiterate by 2030.

So before you crack open that book, let’s take this week to help our community enjoy reading just as much as we do. To make it easy, I’ve compiled a list of 3 ways to give back to the Dallas community and further education.

1. GO DIGITAL, AND RETIRE YOUR BOOKS TO SOMEONE IN NEED

Donate, donate, donate. According to Early Matters Dallas, only 34 percent of children in Dallas can read at grade level by the third grade. A main issue Dallas faces is a lack of resources for people to read. According to the Dallas Morning News, there are no affordable book stores near people living in the south, southwest or southeast parts of Dallas. These are what the Urban Educational journal describes as “book deserts”– neighborhoods where kids can’t find books to read due to lack of money, no public library within walking distance, no access to Internet at home and an insufficient supply of books in their schools. Here are some places you can help and donate to:

● The Salvation Army

● Goodwill

● Reading Tree

2. GIVE AN HOUR OF YOUR TIME

Here are some Dallas programs to join and help mitigate illiteracy.

● Lift-Texas

● Reading Partners

● Literacy Archives

3. SPREAD THE WORD

If you have social media, you can help. Many people don’t realize that illiteracy is even an issue in Dallas, and you can change that. Send a tweet, post an Instagram or share on facebook – use the hashtag #NationalReadABookDay. Let your friends know your favorite books and how they can help end illiteracy in Dallas.