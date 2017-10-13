Try these cheap birthday treats





By Kim Strelke

Everyone deserves to be spoiled on their birthday. Every college student is busy, so sometimes students must take birthday treats into their own hands. Here are some ways to treat yourself on your birthday (and it’s even budget-friendly).

Einstein Bros Bagels

Einstein’s features bagels, egg sandwiches and coffee. They offer a free egg sandwich to any patron on their birthday if you join their club. The Einstein Bros Bagels in the Cox School of Business doesn’t accept this promotional offer, but fortunately another Einstine’s lies just off of Lemmon Avenue. These egg sandwiches will fill you up and get your day started off right, so get off campus because it’s worth it!

Fuddruckers

You’ve made it through your morning classes—now it’s time for lunch. Take some time to celebrate with a friend and get a BOGO coupon for a burger at Fuddruckers. Join their club and you’ll get also receive a birthday treat. Plus, who doesn’t want to celebrate with a good friend and a good burger?

Spin!

Dinner is the best time to celebrate with friends because almost everyone is out of class, so grab a group and head to Spin! Neapolitan Pizza. Peope who join the Spin! Club, receive a free Mini Mia on their birthday. When it’s your birthday, you deserve to load a pizza with all the toppings you want! An employee at Spin! on SMU Blvd. said that they encourage everyone to join their club, so they love it when customers come in to redeem their birthday surprises.

Baskin Robbins

Per unspoken birthday rules, one absolutely must have something sweet on their birthday. Baskin Robbins features 31 flavors of ice cream, so it is bound to have something that will fit anyone’s taste buds. Join their birthday club and you’ll receive a free scoop on your birthday. They text the coupon to your phone, so they make it as easy as possible. (Tip: try their peanut butter and chocolate flavor, it’s delicious)

Kendra Scott

Here’s a little bonus piece of advice for all the girls: Kendra Scott takes 50 percent off your purchase during your entire birthday month. You don’t have to sign up for any club—just go into a store and show them your driver’s license. A Kendra Scott employee on Knox said they know women are busy, so they extend the birthday gift to the whole month so people can receive their birthday treat.