What’s New in Music: Father John Misty, Feist and Harry Styles

This week in music has proven to be an exciting one. It seems like every artist decided to drop an album (except for Kendrick Lamar, he just dropped the release date of his upcoming LP). The Daily Campus has you covered, from a long anticipated Harry Styles release to a stomping single by indie veteran, Feist.

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles: The long awaited song finally released this morning at 8:00 A.M. on BBC Radio 1 in the U.K. The single had fans buzzing, as it was the first release by Styles after One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. “Sign of the Times” truly is a signal that times are changing for Styles. He veers away from One Direction pop as he cries over a grandiose piano track, a sign that he wants to distinguish himself as an artist.

“Total Entertainment Forever” by Father John Misty: Today sub pop musician Father John Misty released his third album, “Pure Comedy”. This record follows his successful 2015 LP “I Love You, Honeybear”, which garnered positive attention from fans and critics alike. “Total Entertainment Forever” sounds like a familiar FJM tune fit with jangling guitar and piano that contribute to his trademark cynicism. FJM sarcastically croons about Taylor Swift and the entertainment industry, a theme present throughout “New Comedy”.

“Let Me Out” by Gorillaz ft. Mavis Staples and Pusha T.: Gorillaz have been slowly dropping songs from their latest (and most stacked) album, “Humanz” coming out April 24. “Let Me Out” is as catchy as it is profound. Pusha T fervently raps, “Tell me that I won’t die at the hands of the police / Promise me I won’t outlive my nephew and my niece” while Mavis Staples’ vocals ad a soulful dimension to the song.

“Century” by Feist ft. Jarvis Cocker: Indie darling Feist launched “Century” yesterday, six years after the release of “Metals”. Known for her hit “1234”, Feist is back and more experimental than ever in “Century”. Feist’s vocals switch from melodic to hurried, a rushing guitar and drum pounding through the song. It falsely ends at around the three minute mark, only to start up again with a spoken word section recited by Jarvis Cocker. “Century” is a refreshing single that keeps fans excited for what’s in store.

“We Go Home Together” by Mount Kimbie ft. James Blake: James Blake is in yet another collab, this time with U.K. group Mount Kimbie. The single is filled with overlapping instrumentals that create a psychedelic soundscape, backed with an organ melody. Blake has collaborated with many talents since the release of his 2016 album, including Vince Staples and Frank Ocean.