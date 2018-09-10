The Hegi Family Career Development Center is sponsoring the All Majors Career Fair to allow students to gain access to recruiters from top employers.

The event will take place on September 11 from 3-6 p.m. in the Hughes-Trigg Student Center. All majors are welcome, including undergraduate students, graduate students, and alumni.

“I had a really good time last year. A group of my friends and I went and we got to meet a lot of important people,” Sophomore David Loving said. “I’m looking forward to going again this year.”

Participating employers will potentially display interest in SMU students for full-time positions and/or internships. Students will gain exposure, experience, and expand their network.

Dressing in professional attire is highly suggested, as well as bringing a portfolio and/or resume. Check Handshake for participating employers.