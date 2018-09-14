9/11 Heroes Run

235 people raced at Reverchon Park on Sunday morning to support the heroes of 9/11.

The event featured a 5k marathon plus a one-mile Fun Run. People of all ages were welcome to participate and honor the sacrifices of the heroes from 9/11 as well as war veterans since.

“We run to remember, we run to honor, and we run because we will never forget,” a foundation sponsor, anonymous, said.

This annual run is sponsored by The Travis Manion Foundation and is done in his memory. Travis Manion, of Doylestown Pennsylvania, was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 while helping his fellow wounded soldiers get to safety. His courage, leadership and service to others is what the foundation wishes to honor and remember.

“I think it’s a great day to be out here and support the community and the Travis Manion Foundation, and to honor all the heroes who have served for us,” runner William O’Malley said.

The event comprised of families, friends and neighbors who gathered to give back and support the heroes of the country.

“We’re here today to help us build this event into a much bigger cause,” Dallas Police Commissioner Robert Kyker said. “To those of you who serve and to those of you who have served, I say thank you.”

The runners who turned up for this year’s 11th annual event were dressed in gray t-shirts that illustrated Manion’s famous quote, “If not me, then who?”.

“I continue coming back to this event because it is important we never forget about the events that took place on 9/11 and honor the victims and their families,” former Dallas resident Lourdas O’Conner said. “We must recognize all the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting our freedom and this great country.”

O’Conner lost her brother, Bryan Bennett, on 9/11 and has continued to attend the event for 11 years.

The Travis Manion Foundation acts to strengthen communities and inspire veterans and families with fallen heroes to develop character in generations to come. The Foundation raised money through a $32 race registration fee, as well as through donation tents at the event.

In addition, the 9/11 heroes run gives community members an opportunity to come out and say “Thank You” to our heroes. The Thank a Hero tent provided complimentary stationery to write letters to a hero and the opportunity to make donations.

Trophies were given to 20 groups of runners based on age and gender after the race. The awards, created by artist Mark Austin Byrd, featured sculptures of the Twin Towers.

“These trophies presented here today are created by one of the greatest patriots I’ve ever known,” Kyker said. “His sculptures and bronze work are legendary. We are fortunate enough to have his work here today.”