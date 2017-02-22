Alpha Chi Omega hits the runway for annual fashion show

The Alpha Chi Omega chapter at SMU will host its annual fundraiser, Alpha Chi Couture fashion show Feb. 24. Their purpose is to bring hope and opportunity to victims of domestic violence.

Members of the sorority work on this event all year. They even began the school year with a fundraiser, ‘Pizza Pie Alpha Chi,’ to help finance the fashion show.

The night will begin with drinks and a silent auction, where attendees can shop for items such as jewelry by Kendra Scott and signed items from Dallas’ greats like former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

The fashion show will feature clothes from Tootsies, Betty Reiter and Rye 51, which SMU’s very own students will model.

All donations from the night will benefit The Genesis Women’s Shelter, Alpha Chi Omega’s philanthropy partner. The event has brought in over $315,000 in past years. This year, Alpha Chi Omega hopes to raise over $115,000. Sisters of Alpha Chi Omega believe their goal can be reached, as they have the support of over 100 sponsors.

The women of Alpha Chi Omega look forward to this yearly event.

“Seeing my sisters and the greater SMU community on the runway working to raise domestic violence awareness is such a cool feeling,” said Alpha Chi Omega member Christina Gilchrest.

The fashion show is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Dallas Market Center. Visit alphachicouture.com for more information.