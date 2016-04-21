Student reports attempted aggravated robbery on-campus, SMUPD increases patrols

Editor’s note, April 21, 4:25 p.m.: This story has been updated throughout.

A female student reported an attempted aggravated robbery to SMU Police at approximately 3 a.m. April 21.

According to SMU Police, the student was walking between the north side of Owens Art Center and the south side of Peyton Hall when she was approached by a man who said, “Hand over all of your stuff.” The student responded “no” and ran off.

She reported the incident to police shortly after it occurred at 3 a.m. When interviewed again at 10 a.m., she told police that she remembered seeing the man holding a gun.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male, about 180 pounds, wearing dark-blue clothing, a long-sleeved shirt and had a buzzed haircut.

Police said the suspect does not match the description of another suspect in a separate robbery reported to police April 17.

In response to the on-campus aggravated robbery April 17 and attempted aggravated robbery April 21, SMU Police announced the addition of car and bike patrols throughout the SMU campus at night. The patrols will provide extra security for the SMU community.

“The safety of the SMU community always is the university’s first concern,” an SMU Aware email to students read.

Please remember that information may be reported anonymously through the SMU Police Department’s Silent Witness Program by calling 214-SMU-2TIP or online at www.smu.edu/2tip. And if you see or hear anything suspicions, call 911 immediately.

This case is being investigated by the SMU Police Department. Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact SMU Police at 214-768-3333 or anonymously through the SMU Police Department’s Silent Witness Program by calling 214-SMU-2TIP or online at www.smu.edu/2tip.