Campus-wide power outage closes dining halls, locks students out of buildings

Updated at 1:19 p.m. on Sept. 6.

As of 1 p.m., power has been restored to many buildings on campus and dining locations are Umphrey Lee, Arnold Dining and Hughes-Trigg are operating.

The outage was caused by construction activities, according to an e-mail by SMU Information.

SMU reported that some areas in the southwest of campus will be without power for several hours Wednesday afternoon. Affected areas include Perkins School of Theology, Ford Stadium, Loyd All-Sports Center, Cockrell-McIntosh, Morrison-McGinnis and McElvaney Commons. The Owen Fine Arts Center is still without power.

Residents in Moore and Hawk halls can expect to be without power for at least 24 hours. Residence Life and Student Housing will be managing accommodations for these students, if necessary.

Many classes have been canceled due to the outage throughout the afternoon while some have continued without power.

Original at 11:28 a.m. on Sept. 6

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, several buildings on campus lost power.

Some buildings affected include Umphrey Lee, Clements Hall, Dallas Hall and some of the Residential Commons. Both dining halls, Umphrey Lee and Arnold Dining, are currently closed.

Around 10:30 a.m., SMU Information sent out a campus-wide email saying they were working to handle the outage.

Students reported being locked out of buildings that require electronic key access, and wi-fi across campus was shut down as a result.

Many classes, however, continued on — despite the lack of air conditioning or power.

Residents in Crum reported the power returning briefly, then losing it again around 11:15 a.m.

The Daily Campus will continue to update this developing story.