Dallas Police arrests suspect for April 23 aggravated robbery case

Editor’s note, May 6, 9:07 p.m.: This story has been updated throughout.

SMU Aware sent out a campus crime alert stating a CVS Pharmacy employee reported an aggravated robbery at 2:10 a.m. on 3012 Mockingbird Lane to University Park Police.

Two employees were in the store alone when the suspect entered with a gun and took money from a cash register.

According to the police report, the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 to 200 pounds. During the incident he was wearing a black hoodie with the hood tied tightly around his head and drove a dark-colored 4-door sedan. The car was seen entering the parking lot at CVS traveling westbound from Central Expressway and exited southbound on the Central Expressway service road.

This is the third reported aggravated robbery on campus this week. The other incidents were reported on April 17 on the 2900 block of SMU Boulevard and on April 21 between the north side of Owen Arts Center and the south side of Payton Hall by the SMU Police Department.

However, the SMU Aware report states at this time it is not believed the case is related to the April 17 aggravated robbery; a suspect in that case was arrested by University Park Police on April 22.

SMU PD reported that Dallas Police arrested the suspect for this case on May 5.

SMU PD has taken measures to strengthen campus security, announcing they will increase car and bike patrols on April 21. The department also added a patrol unit between Owen Arts Center and Mary Hay and Payton halls in response to an on-campus robbery at this location on April 21 and again on May 5 .

The University Park Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact the University Park Police Department at 214-363-3000 or contact the SMU Police Department at 214-768-3333. Information also may be reported anonymously through the SMU Police Department’s Silent Witness Program by calling 214-SMU-2TIP or online at www.smu.edu/2tip.

The Daily Campus will continue to provide updates as they become available.