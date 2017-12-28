Hilltop Motorsports race car reported stolen from East Campus parking lot

A trailer storing the Hilltop Motorsports race car was stolen from a parking lot in East Campus some time between Dec. 24 and 26, according to Lyle’s director of communications, Molly Phillips.

The trailer not only contained the race car, but “countless tools, driver safety equipment, pit equipment and even race fuel,” Phillips said.

Senior Alexis Madrigal, who serves as the team’s chief engineer, said he was stopping by his apartment Tuesday morning and noticed the trailer was missing. That’s when he contacted SMU police.

According to Madrigal, the trailer and its contents were worth about $55,000. The race car alone cost around $50,000 to build, he estimated.

He says “it’s a huge hit” to the team, especially because of plans to test many of the car’s components for a new car being built this year.

SMU police are now investigating, though it’s unclear at this time if they have any leads. All media requests with the department are required to go through the university’s public information office, which is closed through Jan. 2.

According to Phillips, SMU police have reached out to Dallas police for assistance.

The parking lot, located at 5518 Dyer St., is an uncovered lot off of Highway 75. Madrigal said the team had usually kept the trailer there for the past year and a half after being told to move it from the commuter lot on main campus.

Each year, the Hilltop Motorsports team designs a single-seat, Formula One-style race car and enters it in the Formula SAE competition.

This summer, the team placed 27th out of 78 teams in its second year of competition.

The car’s construction was partially funded by Student Senate and alumni Susan and Tom Armstrong, according to the university.

“The team is hopeful that the trailer and all its belongings are found and are still intact, but we have to start planning how we will approach this year’s build now that our resources have changed,” Madrigal said.