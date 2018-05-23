Looking ahead, a letter from the fall 2018 Daily Campus editor-in-chief

To the SMU Daily Campus Community,

My name is Sara Magalio, and I am thrilled to announce that I will be taking over as editor-in-chief for The Daily Campus online publication, beginning this summer and through the upcoming fall 2018 semester. What initially attracted me to SMU was the dance department, as I am pursuing a B.F.A. in dance performance as well as a B.A. in journalism. However, through my work over my last three years at SMU I have found a calling in journalism. I am looking forward to continuing to develop my journalistic skills in the coming semester both as editor-in-chief of The Daily Campus and as a Dallas Morning News intern. This past spring I served as the assignments editor for The Daily Campus, and I am excited to continue to work with this publication in a heightened capacity.

As many of you are already aware, The Daily Campus is currently undergoing significant changes in its structure, namely its full absorption by the SMU Division of Journalism. In the wake of this change, The Daily Campus will remain a student-run organization that will maintain its independent voice and work fervently to improve the quality of the publication, both by utilizing the resources of the SMU Division of Journalism, and by remaining dedicated to providing a voice for the SMU community at large.

Specifically, The Daily Campus will be circulating applications in the coming days to hire specific section editors, who will focus in on content in news, sports, arts and life, and opinion topics. Our goal is to acquire student editors both in and outside of the journalism school who are passionate about providing continuous valuable content in these areas, thereby improving the overall efficiency and quality of the publication. Additionally, The Daily Campus would like to continue to build collaborative efforts with SMU TV, so that SMU news coverage across all media outlets can stay connected and benefit form our mutual resources.

Looking ahead to the fall semester, I am very excited to welcome new editors from across the SMU community to The Daily Campus staff, who I am confident will enable the publication to continue to acquire quality content not only from journalism division students, but also from contributors across other disciplines who are passionate about reporting events pertinent to the SMU community. While our change in ownership has catalyzed a period of transition for The Daily Campus, I believe that the publication can utilize this transitory period to restructure the work flow of the paper to maximize productivity, both by utilizing the resources of the SMU journalism department, and by continuing to encourage students outside of journalism to continue to contribute their talents to the publication, thus capitalizing on the capabilities of the SMU community to its fullest capacity.

Sincerely,

Sara Magalio

SMU Daily Campus Editor-in-Chief